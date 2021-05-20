East Hempfield Township police

ASSAULT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A 15-year-old male student, of Mountville, was charged with simple assault and a 16-year-old male student, of Landisville, was charged with disorderly conduct following an altercation at Hempfield High School at 200 Stanley Avenue on May 4, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Ashley Deynes-Cordero, 24, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal mischief after scratching a vehicle in the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road, causing $1,180 in damage, sometime between 9 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. on May 12, police said.

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Pradip Rai, 27, of Henrico, Virginia, was charged with driving under the influence and a traffic summary after he was found sleeping in a disabled vehicle with two flat tires and a missing front tire at a Speedway at 1660 Rohrerstown Road at 10:17 a.m. on May 12, police said.

WEAPONS VIOLATION

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A 15-year-old male student, of Landisville, was charged with possession of a weapon on school property after he was found with a folding pocket knife with a 4-inch blade at Hempfield High School at 200 Stanley Avenue on May 5, police said.

Lancaster police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Kenneth Douglas Clark III, 27, who is incarcerated at Lancaster County Prison, was charged with aggravated assault after he headbutted a cop, causing injury, at 9:22 a.m. on May 4 in the Lancaster County Prison Commitment Counter at 625 East King Street, police said. Clark, who was incarcerated in October 2020 after pleading guilty to charges of aggravated assault and possession of an instrument of crime, was returning to the prison after a jury trial, police said.

Lititz Borough police

CRASH

LITITZ: A vehicle left the road and struck a tree, resulting in the vehicle overturning onto its roof, at South Broad Street and West Second Avenue at 6:01 a.m. on May 16, police said. No one was injured in the crash, and the driver was charged with a traffic violation, police said.

Manheim Township police

FRAUD

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown man passed a fraudulent prescription for a controlled substance at a CVS Pharmacy at 1507 Lititz Pike at 6:21 p.m. on May 5, police said. The man returned to the store and obtained the medicine, and it was later discovered that the prescription was phony, police said.

Manor Township police

INDECENT ASSAULT

MANOR TWP.: Jesse Chad Stoltzfus, 47, of Manheim Township, was charged with indecent assault and corruption of minors after entering a 7-year-old’s room at bedtime and “French kissing” her at a residence in the 1100 block of Colonial Road for a period of about two weeks in either 2011 or 2012, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

HARASSMENT

WARWICK TWP.: Abiodun Ololade Okuwa, 46, of Linthicum Heights, Maryland, was charged with harassment after repeatedly messaging a person through social media and email after steps were taken to prevent communications at 12:30 p.m. on April 14, police said.