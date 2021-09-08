Manheim Township police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER TWP.: Ikenna Okafor, 41, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault after head-butting a person in the head, causing a 1-inch laceration to the person’s eye, in the 1100 block of East Orange Street at 7:17 p.m. on Sept. 6, police said. Okafor also kicked the person in the leg, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Ryan Andrew Pentz, 48, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing in the 2500 block of Lititz Pike at 6:18 p.m. on Aug. 30, police said. Pentz had a BAC of 0.247% at the time of the crash, police said.

FALSE IDENTIFICATION

LANCASTER TWP.: Ramon Rivera, 37, of Lancaster, was charged with false identification to law enforcement after providing a false name and date of birth to officers when he was stopped for an expired registration and invalid inspection stickers at East King and North Broad streets at 2:08 p.m. on Sept. 6, police said. Officers learned Rivera’s actual identity and that he had a warrant for his arrest through the Philadelphia County Probation Office, police said.

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Mikaail Fahim Cotton, 19, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after shoving another person to the ground in the 1400 block of East King Street at 10:53 p.m. on Sept. 2, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown man stole two trash bags containing a combined $830 in clothing and paperwork which had been placed near a vehicle in the 1600 block of Chadwick Circle at 3:23 p.m. on Sept. 3, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown man and woman stole numerous items from a Walmart at 2030 Fruitville Pike by stuffing them inside a backpack and diaper bag around 7 p.m. on Sept. 3, police said. The couple fled in a pickup truck when they were confronted by store employees, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown mechanic responded to an online advertisement in the 700 block of Wallingford Road and performed a “temporary repair” to a vehicle for $150, then claimed to need $150 for parts, then never contacted the victim again at 10:13 a.m. on Sept. 4, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown thief stole a backpack and contents valued at $265 after its owner accidentally left it unattended in a shopping cart at a Weis Markets at 1204 Millersville Pike sometime between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 5, police said.

TRESPASS

LANCASTER TWP.: Ashley Nicole Thorne, 35, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal trespass after returning to a residence in the 1700 block of Judie Lane where she had been warned not to go at 2:51 a.m. on Sept. 3, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

BURGLARY

WARWICK TWP.: An unknown vandal broke the front window of a business in the 1200 block of Brunnerville Road sometime before 8:11 a.m. on Sept. 4, police said. It appeared as though someone then entered the business, though it was not clear if anything was stolen, police said.

FRAUD

WARWICK TWP.: A resident of Valor Drive noticed her bank account was missing $1,472.54 which was dispersed to other accounts in six different transactions through Zelle, Facebook Pay, PayPal and Venmo on Sept. 1 and 2, police said.

THEFT

EAST PETERSBURG: A donation jar was stolen from a business in the 5900 block of Main Street around 3 p.m. on Sept. 4, police said. Employees were unsure who stole the jar, though an unknown man entered the business earlier asking for money, police said.

Quarryville Borough police

THEFT

EAST DRUMORE TWP.: Two unknown women swiped a $699 phone belonging to a cashier as they were checking out of a Giant grocery store at 100 Townsedge Drive sometime on Sept. 7, police said. The phone’s last available GPS ping stopped on Kirkwood Pike near Noble Road, though officers were unable to locate the phone in the area, police said.