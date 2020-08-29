Columbia Borough police

GUN CHARGES

COLUMBIA: Alexander Rodriguez, 18, of York, was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with receiving stolen property, firearm not to be carried without a license, and possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver and drug paraphernalia. Police said his vehicle was stranded at the Linden Street exit of Route 30 East and after smelling marijuana when they stopped to help, they found several grams of it in the vehicle and a loaded handgun that was reported stolen in Dauphin County last August.

Lancaster city police

DRUG, GUN CHARGES

LANCASTER CITY: James Figueroa, 26, and Destiny Mojica, 24, both of the 500 block of South Lime Street, were charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers responded to a report of shots fired on Aug. 27 at 11:40 a.m., police said. No suspects or damage was found outside, police said, so they went to an address specified in the 911 call to make sure everyone was OK. While inside the residence, police saw suspected marijuana and paraphernalia and called in the Selective Enforcement Unit to investigate after getting a search warrant, police said. Police seized three pounds of marijuana, Alprazolam and Oxycodone and materials consistent with packing and selling marijuana, police said. Officers also seized two semi-automatic handguns from the apartment, police said.

LANCASTER CITY: William Lopez Jr., 32, and Jasmin Rosario, 31, both of the 400 block of North Queen Street, was charged with persons not to possess firearms, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of a firearm with altered or obliterated serial number and possession of drug paraphernalia after police and parole agents went to Lopez’s work and detained him for an investigation of a parole violation on Aug. 27, police said. While officers were outside of his residence for surveillance, police said they say Roasrio removing contraband from the home. Police said they found approximately 424 grams of marijuana, a semi-automatic handgun with the serial number obliterated

Manor Township police

ACCESS DEVICE FRAUD

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

MANOR TWP.: Shawn Maclaren, 41, of Willow Street, was charged with two counts on Aug. 22. Police said someone reported July 10 that her credit cards had been compromised and investigation showed Maclaren was the person who had signed up with online betting companies FoxBet Stars, FanDuel, and Unibet and tried to use one credit card 59 times totaling $1,205 and the other 12 times totaling $172.50, and Maclaren admitted doing so.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

FRAUD

PENN TWP.: The department continues to investigate an Aug. 26 report of fraudulent use of a credit card to purchase services and goods from a business venue in the township, with estimated losses approaching $20,000, police said. They did not name the business.

STOLEN VEHICLE

PENN TWP.: A black 2011 Nissan Armada was reported stolen from the Manheim Auto Auction on Aug. 27 at 2:07 p.m., police said. The vehicle is estimated at around $18,000.

Susquehanna Regional police

FLEEING, DUI

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Randy Lee Wilkinson Jr., 34, of Bainbridge, was charged with two counts of DUI and a tail light not working after a July 27 traffic stop in the area of Rt. 743 and Donegal Springs Road, police said. Then he was charged with fleeing and eluding police, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, a stop sign violation, no rear lights, operating without a valid inspection and an emissions inspection issue after an Aug. 23 stop in the area of Kraybill Church Road, according to police. They said fled after a traffic stop, and after high-speed pursuit, his vehicle was found unoccupied a short time later with an opened container of alcohol in it.