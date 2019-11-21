Columbia police

THEFT

COLUMBIA: Crystal Manfred, 33, and Rachel Jakus, 30, both of Columbia, were each charged with retail theft after taking items Nov. 18 from Dollar General, 960 Lancaster Ave., police said.

East Cocalico Township police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Colin A. Buzzard, 19, of Denver, was charged with three counts of driving under the influence and a traffic violation after he rear-ended another vehicle Aug. 26 at Colonel Howard Boulevard and Route 222, police said. Blood tests showed high levels of marijuana and a phsycoactive drug, police said.

Ephrata police

BURGLARY

EPHRATA TWP. Travis W. Mengel, 24, of Ephrata, has been charged with burglary, conspiracy and criminal mischief on Nov 20 after he and another person broke into Green Dragon Farmers Market, 955 North State Street on Feb. 8, 2018 and stole a safe and cash and caused more than $1,600 damage, police said. Police were looking for the second person and ask anyone with information to call Detective Lockhart at 717-738-9200, ext. 241.

Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

LANCASTER TWP.: Evens Pierre, 26, homeless, was charged with criminal mischief after damaging a door and window Nov. 14 at an apartment in the 1600 block Judie Lane, causing $520 damage, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Sheila Marie Lopez-Maldonado, 27, and Mercy E. Almodovar, 32, both of Lancaster, were each charged with disorderly conduct after they fought each other Nov. 4 at Walmart, 2030 Fruitville Pike, police said.

DOG LAW VIOLATION

MANHEIM TWP.: Matthew L. Santiago, 18, of East Petersburg, was charged with letting his dog run loose, failing to register his dog and failing to have it vaccinated against rabies after his dog was found running Nov. 8 in the 2600 block of Sutton Place, police said.

DUI, HIT-AND-RUN

MANHEIM TWP.: Lawrence Edward Myers, Jr., 50, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence and hit-and-run after he rear-ended another vehicle and fled about 4:50 p.m. Nov. 14 in the 1400 block Harrisburg Pike, police said. Officers found him nearby in a parking lot and he appeared impaired; he refused a blood test, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Norman Clifton-Coleman, 33, of Lancaster, was charged with eight counts of retail theft after stealing about $1,100 worth of items on eight occasions between Sept. 11-Oct. 4 from Giant, 1360 Columbia Ave., police said.

New Holland police

DRUG CHARGES

NEW HOLLAND: Christopher Ludwig, 40, of New Holland, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and a traffic violation after he was stopped Nov. 13 in the 100 Block of East Spruce Street for not having a registration plate displayed on his motorcycle, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

HINDERING APPREHENSION

WARWICK TWP.: Michelle Louise Stauffer, 39, was charged with hindering apprehension after she told police who were looking for a person at 2 Twin Brook Road that he would be right out when he was instead trying to flee through a second-floor window on Nov. 19, police said. She then shoved an officer in the chest, police said.