Ephrata police

VANDALISM

EPHRATA: Police are investigating graffiti vandalism to the Route 272 tunnel wall on the Warwick to Ephrata Rail-to-Trail, police said. The vandalism took place between the afternoon of April 3 and the evening of April 4, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer O’Hanlon at 717-738-9200 x272.

Lancaster city police

THEFT

LANCASTER CITY: A registration plate was stolen from a truck in the 200 block of West End Avenue between 5 p.m. March 30 and 7 p.m. March 31, police said.

LANCASTER CITY: A package was stolen from a residence in the first block of West New Street between 9:52 a.m. March 29 and 1 p.m. March 30, police said.

SHOOTING

LANCASTER CITY: A man was found outside of Penn Medicine Lancaster General hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg around 5:12 p.m. March 30 near the intersection of North Duke Street and East James Street, police said. The man was uncooperative with police and no scene was located, police said.

Manheim Township police

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: An 8 inch drop aluminum ball hitch was stolen from the back of a pickup truck parked in Wegmans parking lot, located at 2000 Crossings Boulevard, between 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 4, police said. Total loss is estimated at $300, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Jesus J. Vazquez-Quinones, 43, of Lancaster, was charged after he was observed taking $91.94 worth of merchandise from Weis Markets, 1204 Millersville Pike, at 12:03 p.mm. March 31, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANHEIM TWP.: A tire was slashed between April 3 and 4 in the 2200 block of Bob White Lane, police said. Total loss is estimated at $120, police said.

DUI, DRUG CHARGES

MANHEIM TWP.: Kyle K. Coon, 33, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia following a crash investigation at 10:14 a.m. March 31 in the 1500 block of Lititz Pike, police said. Police found marijuana, 17 empty bottles of beer, two full bottles of beer, two marijuana grinders and four smoking pipes in Coon’s car. Coon had a blood alcohol content of 0.287%, police said.