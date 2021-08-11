Columbia Borough police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

COLUMBIA: Shannon Elizabeth Jones, 34, of Columbia, was charged with disorderly conduct after she was seen screaming at another woman to get off of her property in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 7:51 p.m. on Aug. 2, police said. Jones also threw a bottle which narrowly missed an officer’s head, police said. The contents of the bottle, possibly vinegar, splashed on the officer and several firefighters, police said.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

COLUMBIA: A resident was approached by two unknown men in a small hatchback-type vehicle in the 800 block of Lancaster Avenue who tried to grab him two separate times on Aug. 3, police said. The resident said a woman was in the back seat either wearing a head covering or blanket over her head, police said.

East Earl Township police

ASSAULT

EAST EARL TWP.: Cameron Lane Wing, 18, of Narvon, was charged with simple assault and criminal mischief after assaulting another person, causing them injuries, and damaging property inside a home in the 5500 block of Division Highway around 4:30 p.m. on July 28, police said.

East Hempfield police

BURGLARY

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unknown burglar entered a building in the 600 block of Centerville Road by pushing in a door and then damaged a window, basement plumbing and a window air conditioning unit, causing $620 in damage, sometime between noon on July 30 and 10:30 a.m. on July 31, police said.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Tara Lynn Sapone, 51, of Lancaster, was charged with indecent exposure and public drunkenness after she was seen lying naked in the grass in the 2800 block of Terry Lane at 2:34 p.m. on Aug. 3, police said. Sapone was also found to have a warrant through East Lampeter Township police, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unknown thief entered two unlocked vehicles in the 1000 block of Chapel Forge Court and stole a handgun, cash and ring valued at a combined $3,470 sometime between 8 p.m. on Aug. 5 and 8 a.m. on Aug. 6, police said.

Lancaster police

TERRORISTIC THREATS

LANCASTER: Urhandi Alfie Peterson, 53, of Lancaster, was charged with terroristic threats, possession of an instrument of crime, harassment and disorderly conduct after threatening to kill a woman with a knife, then striking her in the head, during a fight on South Prince Street at 6:49 p.m. on July 31, police said. Peterson, who had two stainless steel razor blades in his hands at the time, made the threats in front of a group of residents on the busy street, causing alarm, police said.

Lititz Borough police

FALSE IDENTIFICATION

LITITZ: Kenneth Chan Norman, 56, of Reading, was charged with false identification to law enforcement and a summary traffic offense after providing a false identity to officers after he struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle at East Main Street and Sturgis Lane at 1:09 p.m. on Aug. 2, police said. Officers later discovered that Norman had an active warrant for his arrest, police said.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

LITITZ: A male bicyclist was seen riding through traffic at East Main and North Broad streets at 1:03 p.m. on July 19, police said. Officers were unable to locate the bicyclist, police said.

LITITZ: A vehicle was seen driving between houses and through backyards in the 700 block of South Cedar Street at 1:22 p.m. on July 23, police said. The vehicle’s driver was doing work at one of the residences and was determined to have a legitimate reason to have the vehicle at that location, police said.

LITITZ: Officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the 200 block of West Orange Street after a resident reported broken beer bottles were seen scattered around the lot at 1:02 p.m. on July 28, police said.

LITITZ: Children were seen in the water chasing ducks at Lititz Springs Park at 4:29 p.m. on July 28, police said. Officers located the children and warned them to respect animals, police said.

LITITZ: An unknown man approached a child who was walking home from school near Kissel Hill Elementary School around 6 p.m. on July 31, police said. The man, who told the child he was 28 years old, was last seen on Landis Valley Road headed towards Lancaster County Airport, police said.

Manheim Township police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER TWP.: A man working on vehicles at a garage in the 900 block of Clark Street was struck in the eye with a paintball pellet around 8:15 p.m. on July 20, causing major damage to his eye which will require corrective surgery to repair, police said. The shot was fired from a Honda Civic that was last seen turning onto Broad Street from Clark Street, police said. The paintball pellet was likely frozen prior to being fired, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Phenix Mikhail Malave, 25, of Grantville, was charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest, false identification to law enforcement and two drug charges after crashing a stolen vehicle at Creek and Pinetown roads at 10:10 a.m. on July 30, police said. Malave provided a false name and date of birth to officers, who later learned that he was wanted in Lebanon County, police said. Officers used a stun gun on Malave after he resisted efforts to arrest him, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Jason Luckanitz, 55, of Shillington, was charged with harassment after striking another golfer in the face at Overlook Golf Course at 200 Golf Drive at 4:50 p.m. on July 2, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Amit Varma, 41, of Lititz, was charged with harassment after "body checking" another person, causing them both to fall to the ground and causing injury, during a domestic dispute at his residence in the 400 block of Wheatfield Drive at 11:47 p.m. on July 30, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Lorne L. Logan, 48, of Lititz, was charged with harassment after spitting in the face of another person during a domestic dispute in the 400 block of Atkins Avenue at 11:33 p.m. on July 31, police said.

STALKING

MANHEIM TWP.: Dylan Matthew Sharpe, 25, of Lancaster, was charged with stalking and invasion of privacy after he was seen following a woman, frightening her, and then taking photographs of her as she was using a fitting room to try on clothing at a Target at 1589 Fruitville Pike at 5:21 p.m. on July 15, police said. Sharpe fled the store after the woman confronted him, but later admitted his involvement when questioned by officers, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Juveniles ages 12 and 17, both of Lancaster, were charged with theft from a motor vehicle and criminal conspiracy after they were seen breaking into five vehicles and stealing $520 worth of property in the 400 block of Butler Avenue at 11:13 p.m. on July 23, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown thief stole three decorative pillows from the front and back porches of a residence in the 1200 block of Brighton Avenue sometime between July 30 and July 31, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown thief stole about $37,000 worth of jewelry from a room at the Eden Resort Inn at 222 Eden Road after the guests checked out and accidently left the items behind sometime between 1:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. on July 31, police said.

Manor Township police

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Mariah Deptula, 24, Columbia, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a traffic violation after crashing into a utility pole in the 2400 block of Columbia Avenue at 1:46 a.m. on June 19, police said. Deptula told officers she had consumed alcohol before driving, police said.

MANOR TWP.: Glenn Felix Myers, 74, of Millersville, was charged with driving under the influence after he was seen throwing alcohol out of his vehicle’s window and swerving over Blue Rock Road near Donerville Road at 5:44 p.m. on July 3, police said. A witness followed Myers to an address on South Duke Street, where he was unable to complete a field sobriety test and refused a chemical test, police said.

FIREARMS VIOLATION

MANOR TWP.: Efrain Torres Mateo, 46, of Lancaster, was charged with firearms carried without a license, simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment after pointing a pistol at another man during an argument and threatening to kill him in the 3500 block of Blue Rock Road at 8:49 p.m. on July 21, police said. Mateo, who does not have a concealed carry permit, fled with the pistol before officers arrived, police said.

New Holland police

DUI

NEW HOLLAND: Erin Colleen Wallace, 43, of New Holland, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and two summary traffic offenses after driving about 15 yards off the road onto railroad tracks near Diller Avenue where she became stuck after leaving a local bar at 11:12 p.m. on July 31, police said. Wallace, who had a BAC of 0.143%, also backed into another car in the bar’s parking lot and left without notifying the owner, police said.

TERORRISTIC THREATS

NEW HOLLAND: Whorten Elmer Haines, 56, of New Holland, was charged with terroristic threats after threatening to shoot other employees after he was fired from a business on Diller Avenue at 3:57 p.m. on Aug. 4, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DUI

CLAY TWP.: Mark Allen Beserock, 22, of Lititz, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and restrictions on alcoholic beverages after he and another vehicle were seen chasing each other through a development on Agape Drive at 9:02 p.m. on Aug. 3, police said. Beserock had a BAC of 0.162%, police said.

FLEEING AND ELUDING

WARWICK TWP.: Nicholas Dylan Sites, 28, of Lititz, was charged with fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property and agricultural vandalism after he was seen driving a stolen motorcycle in the 500 block of Furnace Hills Pike with no lights on at night on June 28, police said. Sites fled when officers attempted to pull him over, later disappearing into a planted farm field, police said.

THEFT

CLAY TWP.: An unknown thief smashed the window of a vehicle at the Willow Point Trail Head in Middle Creek Wildlife Area, causing $150 in damage, and stole a thermal bag containing food items, a shower bag and miscellaneous toiletries sometime before 4:30 p.m. on July 31, police said.

Pennsylvania State police

DUI

CONESTOGA TWP.: Isaac Glenn Hostetter, 18, of Conestoga Township, was charged with three counts of driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence and two summary traffic offenses after crashing into a motorcyclist in the 500 block of River Corner Road at 3:17 a.m. on July 31, police said. Hostetter, who had a BAC of 0.150%, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the motorcycle, causing the motorcyclist to sustain fractures to his tibia and fibula, police said.

Quarryville Borough police

BURGLARY

QUARRYVILLE: Three juveniles were charged with burglary, conspiracy and criminal mischief after entering the Hoffman Building at the Solanco Fairgrounds at 172 South Lime Street and causing $20,000 in damage to the building’s interior in two different incidents in May 2021, police said.