Ephrata police

SIMPLE ASSAULT

EPHRATA: Sheena Rae Rosa, 32, of Ephrata, was charged with simple assault and reckless endangerment based on an incident Aug. 23, police said.

Lancaster city police

SIMPLE ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Crystal Deloris Williams, 43, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault based on an incident Aug. 23, police said.

LANCASTER: Jose A. Cruz-Fernandez, 61, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault based on an incident Aug. 25, police said.

New Holland Borough police

DUI

NEW HOLLAND: Joseph L. Salada, 47, of New Holland, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, driving under suspension and reckless driving stemming from a July 29 stop, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DUI

WARWICK: Carolyn Bates, 38, of Warwick, 38, was charged with driving under the influence, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct stemming from a July 29 stop, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

EAST DRUMORE TWP.: Three 14-year-old boys were charged with disorderly conduct for throwing eggs at a residence and a white Ford F-150 on Buck Road at 11:32 p.m., August 23, police said. The three boys were located in near the residence with a carton of a dozen eggs and taken back to their respective residences, police said.

FLEEING POLICE, DUI

EARL TWP.: Mason Andrew Simmers, 22, of Narvon, was charged with fleeing police, two counts of driving under the influence, reckless driving and driving without a valid inspection based on an Aug. 25 incident, police said.

THEFT

LEACOCK TWP.: A person or people stole — and later returned — a black goat from a petting zoo at 3535 Old Philadelphia Pike between July 25 and August 1, police said. The goat, valued at $150, was returned the same day the police report was filed.