Columbia Borough police

HIT AND RUN

COLUMBIA: A Mercury Sable sedan struck a sport utility vehicle as it was backing out of a parking space in the 500 block of Avenue North at Makle Park and then fled west toward South Fifth Street at around 3:14 p.m. on May 2, police said. A person was working underneath the vehicle when it was struck, though no serious injuries were reported, police said.

Lancaster police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Dierre Javon Williams, 26, of Lancaster, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, two counts of harassment, criminal mischief and public drunkenness after punching and breaking the window to a business in the 400 block of North Mary Street at around 2:27 a.m. on May 1, police said. Williams, who was found stumbling in the middle of the road, threatened to kill nurses and security officers at Lancaster General Hospital and spit on and cut a police officer with his nails, police said.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

LANCASTER: Christian Ventura-Torres, 43, of Lancaster, was charged with three counts of indecent exposure, three counts of open lewdness and disorderly conduct after he was seen masturbating over and under his clothing in downtown businesses on April 12, 13 and 14, police said.

STRANGULATION

LANCASTER: Angel Lopez, 45, of Lancaster, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment after choking a woman while pushing her against a wall, causing her difficulty breathing, during a domestic disturbance at 10:44 p.m. on May 1, police said. Lopez also punched the woman in the face, causing minor swelling police said.

Manheim Borough police

FALSE INCRIMINATION

MANHEIM: Tiekey Lewis, 48, of Manheim, was charged with falsely incriminating another person after telling authorities that his neighbor stole his prescription medication sometime between 5:45 a.m. and 7:18 a.m. on May 1, police said. Lewis claimed he had the prescription filled at 5:45 a.m. and then returned home, when the drugs were stolen, though the pharmacy did not open until 9 a.m. that day, police said. The pharmacy told officers that Lewis had the prescription filled on April 30, and a prescription bottle with Lewis’ name on it was found outside a police cruiser during a previous encounter with law enforcement on April 30, police said.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

MANHEIM: Tiekey Lewis, 48, of Manheim, was charged with indecent exposure and public drunkenness after he was seen holding his genitals and urinating while walking down the 300 block of South Main Street at around 3:08 p.m. on April 30, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

ANIMAL COMPLAINT

CLAY TWP.: A small goat was found sleeping on the porch of a residence on Indian Run Road near East Mount Airy Road and refused to leave the premises at 7:52 a.m. on May 1, police said. The goat had been at the residence for the previous three days, police said.