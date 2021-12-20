Columbia Borough police

BURGLARY

COLUMBIA: John Roy Gerfin, 54, who is homeless, was charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking and defiant trespass after entering a home in the 200 block of North 2nd Street and rummaging through items around 7 a.m. on Dec. 16, police said. Gerfin was found hiding under some leaves in a nearby fenced-in backyard with several stolen items, police said.

Lititz Borough police

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

LITITZ: An unidentified person was seen on residential surveillance footage walking around the back of a residence and looking into windows in the 300 block of North Locust Street around 2 a.m. on Dec. 18, police said. The person did not attempt to enter the home, police said.

VANDALISM

LITITZ: A strand of Christmas lights on a bush outside a residence in the 500 block of East Front Street were intentionally cut sometime before 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, police said.

Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANHEIM TWP.: The tires of a vehicle parked in the 500 block of Wallingford Road were slashed, causing $400 in damage, sometime between midnight and 5 a.m. on Dec. 15, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LANCASTER TWP.: Austin L. Charles, 33, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct after he was seen loudly yelling and throwing items while other patrons were present inside Dirty Ol’ Tavern at 917 South Prince Street at 1:56 p.m. on Dec. 14, police said.

ROBBERY

MANHEIM TWP.: Two unidentified men assaulted a man and stole $100 in cash and a $200 pair of sneakers from him at his home in the 700 block of Skyline Drive at 3:25 p.m. on Dec. 16, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: A gym bag and contents valued at $500 were taken from a Turkey Hill store at 1004 Harrisburg Pike after they were accidentally left behind by their owner sometime Dec. 14, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Three unidentified men filled four shopping baskets with colognes and perfumes and then stole them from an Ulta Beauty store at 1575 Fruitville Pike at 1:10 p.m. on Dec. 16, police said.

Manor Township police

BURGLARY

MANOR TWP.: Two unidentified burglars forcibly entered a Smokers Vapors store in the 100 block of Oakridge Drive around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 17, police said.

New Holland police

DUI

EARL TWP.: Josiah Daniel Long, 22, of East Earl, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and two summary traffic offenses after crossing into the oncoming lane of traffic and striking a van at Division Highway and Spruce Road at 6:11 p.m. on Dec. 15, police said. Long had a BAC of 0.140% at the time, police said. No one was injured in the crash, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

THEFT

WARWICK TWP.: Derrick Anthony Bleach, 37, and Legious R. Minder, 19, both of Allentown, were each charged with retail theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft after stealing an estimated $2,500 worth of medications from a Giant Food Stores at 1008 Lititz Pike at 9:49 p.m. on Nov. 27, police said. Bleach and Minder repeated their tactics at multiple locations across Lancaster County, police said.

WARWICK TWP.: Tyshawn Calvin Daniel Guyton, 20, of Duluth, Georgia, was charged with receiving stolen property after attempting to sell a stolen rare authenticated Babe Ruth baseball card valued at $7,000 outside a Target at 960 Lititz Pike at 5:42 p.m. on Dec. 16, police said. The card had been reported stolen by Derby police in Connecticut, police said.