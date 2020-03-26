Ephrata police

THEFT

EPHRATA: Luke Alexander Denlinger, 34, of Rothsville, was charged with theft after he took power tools, valued at $889, from the back of a pickup truck March 16 in the 400 block of Brossman Road, police said.

Manheim Township police

DRUG CHARGES

LANCASTER TWP.: Brandon A. Porter, 28, of Reading, was charged with possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness after he was observed by an officer fidgeting and speaking with slurred speech and then admitted to using methamphetamine at 6:15 p.m. March 24 in the 2000 block of Fruitville Pike, police said. During a search incident prior to arrest, Porter was found to be in possession of three wax baggies containing heroin and fourteen empty wax baggies with traces of heroin, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Bereket Berhe, 39, of Lancaster, was charged with theft after taking $71.65 worth of merchandise from Weis Markets, 1204 Millersville Pike, at 1:18 p.m. March 20, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Jake Thomas Hogan, 22, of Lancaster, was charged with theft after taking $254.77 worth of merchandise from Wegmans, 2000 Crossings Boulevard, 3:15 p.m. March 1, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: An unidentified man stole Monster Energy drinks, Dove beauty products and other merchandise, totaling 1,209.01, from Giant Food Store, 1360 Columbia Avenue, on Feb. 29 and March 4, police said.

FORGERY

MANHEIM TWP.: Bryce Joseph Butler, 26, of Baltimore, Maryland, was charged with forgery after he attempted to cash a forged check in the amount of $1,969.08 at the drive-through of Fulton Bank, 451 Granite Run Drive, at 6:50 p.m. March 19, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

ASSAULT

WARWICK TWP.: Justin Michael Onderko, 36, of Lititz, was charged with simple assault after a fight that left a woman with injuries to her lower neck, collarbone and left wrist March 24 in the 800 block of Disston View Drive, police said.

Strasburg Borough police

FORGERY, THEFT

STRASBURG: Toni Lynn Manning, 44, of Lancaster, was charged with forgery and theft by deception after an incident March 24 at 60 Historic Drive, police said.

West Lampeter police

FORGERY, FALSE IDENTIFICATION, SALE OR TRANSFER OF FIREARMS

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Ezekiel Torres, 20, of Lancaster, was charged March 25 with sale or transfer of firearms, forgery, unsworn falsification to authorities and carrying a false identification card after he tried to purchase a firearm using the identification of another person June 24, 2019, at Moor Range, 2488 Willow Street Pike, police said.

