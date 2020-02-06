Ephrata police

FLIGHT TO AVOID APPREHENSION

EPHRATA TWP.: Michael P. Dostick, 37, of Ephrata, was charged with flight to avoid apprehension and fleeing or attempting to elude police after officers attempted to arrest him for an outstanding state parole violation in the 3500 block of Rothsville Road at 9:46 p.m. Feb. 1, police said. Dostick started to back out of a parking space when police approached and fled in his vehicle, police said. Police engaged in a pursuit, but stopped due to hazardous road conditions, police said. Dostick was incarcerated in Camp Hill by another law enforcement agency Feb. 5, police said.

DRUG POSSESSION

EPHRATA TWP.: Dennis L. Kohl, 46, of Ephrata, was charged with possession of a controlled substance after police found packets of heroin, just over a gram of methamphetamine and three grams of marijuana during a traffic stop in the 3600 block of Rothsville Road at 9:26 p.m. Jan. 23, police said.

Manheim Township police

FALSE ID TO LAW ENFORCEMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Katlyn M. Williams, 31, of Willow Street, was charged with false identification to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia after police found her walking on the limited access highway that was posted for motor vehicles only at 2:53 p.m. Jan. 3, police said. Williams told police a fake birthdate and had four hypodermic needles, a glassine baggie and a tourniquet on her, police said.

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Luis Diaz Jr., 20, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment following a domestic dispute at his residence in the 1300 block of Atkins Avenue at 1 p.m. Jan. 29, where he grabbed a woman's face and poked her head with his finger, police said.

West Lampeter Township police

DUI AND DRUG CHARGES

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Alberto Ortiz Lopez, 29, of Lancaster was charged with driving under the influence and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after he was stopped for a traffic violation on Millport Road at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 14, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Tyler Alston, 26, of Columbia, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after he was stopped for a traffic violation on Willow Street Pike at 10:45 a.m. Jan. 30, police said.

