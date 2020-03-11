Columbia Borough police

FLEEING TO AVOID APPREHENSION, ELUDING AND FLIGHT TO AVOID APPREHENSION

COLUMBIA: Christopher Michael Barton, 47, of Columbia, was charged with fleeing to avoid apprehension after police attempted to stop Barton but he continued to drive at a high rate of speed and went through a stop sign around 6:34 p.m. March 9, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

DUI

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Diosmany Valle-Lopez, 46, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after a traffic stop for vehicle code violations around 8:30 p.m. March 9 in the 1600 block of Lincoln Highway East, police said. Valle-Lopez's blood alcohol content was 0.246%, police said.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Frederick Smith, 41, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after a traffic stop at 11:15 p.m. March 1 in the 1500 block of Lincoln Highway East, police said. Lab results found that Smith was under the influence of drugs and alcohol, police said.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Jimmy Morales-Vega, 58, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence and accident involving damage to attended vehicle, accidents involving damage and driving under suspension after he struck an unoccupied vehicle and fled at 6:23 p.m. Jan. 31 at Weis Markets, 1603 Lincoln Highway East, police said.

Manheim Township police

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Thomas T. Carter, 63, of Landisville, was charged with driving under the influence after police found him inside his running vehicle while intoxicated at 8:48 p.m. March 4 in the parking lot of Walmart, 2030 Fruitville Pike, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Alex D. Ibarra, 26, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence following a crash at 3:26 p.m. Feb. 15 in the 1200 block of Lititz Pike, police said. Ibarra had a blood alcohol content of 0.30%, police said.

