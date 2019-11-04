State police
FLEEING POLICE
East Lampeter Twp.: Mitchell Cristaldi, 20, of Strasburg, was charged after state police said he drove away from a patrol vehicle attempting to stop him for nonfunctioning license-plate lights on Hartman and Eastman roads around 11:18 p.m. Sept. 18. They said he successfully evaded a pursuit involving multiple police vehicles and a tire deflation device. His car was found the next day on Hoffmeister Road, and a note inside gave his name and cell number, police said.
THEFT
Providence Twp.: Nathan Beattie, 27, and Cain Frankhouser, 31, both of Lancaster, reportedly took a $300 X-Box game system belonging to Brett Faulds, 45, of Pequea, and sold it for cash at Just Press Play, 110 Centerfield Road, on Oct. 25.
DUI
Fulton Twp.: Alejandro Magana-Zavala, 31, of New Providence, was charged following a one-vehicle crash at 11:40 a.m. Aug. 14 in the 1800 block of Lancaster Pike.
Paradise Twp.: Raymond Stoltzfus, 22, of New Holland, was charged after a one-vehicle crash that damaged a mailbox and a section of a cornfield on Harristown Road at 3:40 a.m. Aug. 18.
West Lampeter Twp.: Joshua Danz, 27, of Millersville, was charged following a traffic stop at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at the intersection of West Penn Grant Road and Willow Street Pike.
Manheim Township police
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MANHEIM TWP.: Four teenagers were charged with disorderly conduct for yelling and screaming, as well as through merchandise, in the Michael’s story on Fruitville Pike on September 28 at 6:55 p.m., police said. The four charged were two 13-year-old boys, a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, according to police.
DOG LAW VIOLATION
MANHEIM TWP.: Sarah B. Car, 39, was charged with a dog law violation after she let her dog run “at large” on October 30, at 8:20 a.m., in the 100 block of Hess Boulevard, police said. Car had been previously warned, according to police.
DUI ON A BICYCLE
LANCASTER TWP.: Jeffrey L. Denlinger, 57, was charged with driving under the influence after an investigation from a pedestrian being hit, police said. Denlinger was riding a bicycle and didn’t stop for a red light on October 27, at 4:24 p.m., on East King Street at Ranck Avenue, police said. Denlinger struck a pedestrian crossing the street, causing minor injuries to the head, according to police.
ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF CHILDREN
MANHEIM TWP.: Shawn D. Nace, 45, of Lititz, was charged with endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person after he drove his Subaru Legacy in front a Ford Expedition that his 17-year-old son was driving and spiked the brakes, causing the Ford to collide with the Subaru, on October 30, at 4:25 p.m. on Snyder Road near Buckwalter Road, police said. Nace then began pounding on the window of the Ford, only leaving when he learned police were called, police said.
FLEEING POLICE
MANHEIM TWP.: Israel E. Sanabria Jr., 39, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police after police tried to pull him over for erratic driving and he accelerated, police said. Sanabria Jr.’s license was suspended due to a DUI conviction, police added.
HARASSMENT
LANCASTER TWP.: Catherine M. Zell, 19, was charged with harassment after she hit another person in the face on October 26 at 5:07 p.m. in the 1600 block of Judie Lane, police said.
HARASSMENT
MANHEIM TWP.: Barbara E. Penna, 46, was charged with harassment after she pulled the shirt and hair of another person during an argument on October 26, at 1:15 a.m., in the 2600 block of Lititz Pike, police said.
STALKING
MANHEIM TWP.: Brian John Mahoney, 62, of Lancaster, was charged with one misdemeanor count and one felony count of stalking after two separate incidents in the 1600 block of Oregon Pike on October 25 and October 30, police said. Mahoney repeatedly made unwanted contact with a store employee and was arrested and taken to Lancaster County Prison on October 25, according to police. Two days later, Mahoney was released from prison after posting $25,000 bail, police said. On October 30, at 3:53 p.m., Mahoney was charged with a felony count of stalking after he continued to repeatedly make unwanted contact with the same store employee and had been seen near the business four different times since leaving prison, police said. Mahoney is currently in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $150,000 bail, according to police.
STALKING
MANHEIM TWP.: Thomas Lee McGlaughlin, 53, of Elizabethown, was charged with stalking and harassment after he continuously left notes and items on another person’s vehicle and front porch after being told that his advances were unwelcomed, placing the other person in a state of emotional distress, police said.
THEFT
MANHEIM TWP.: Sarah R. Al-Qudsi, 24, was charged with theft and theft by deception after an investigation showed that while she was working at the Walmart on Fruitville Pike, she stole $100 in cash from the cash office and also used a receipt to return an item, but she kept the item and the cash, valued at $285.24, according to police.
LANCASTER TWP.: Eric Levi Gonzalez, 28, was charged with retail theft after he was observed stealing $186.82 worth of merchandise from Weis Markets on Millersville Pike on October 22 at 6:46 p.m., police said.THEFT FROM VEHICLES
MANHEIM TWP.: Numerous vehicles had property stolen from them from October 26 to October 30, police said. In the 1400 block of New Holland Pike, a total of $475 worth of property was stolen from vehicles and $51 worth of property was stolen at Overlook Park Destination Playground, according to police.