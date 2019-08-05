East Earl Township Police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, PROPULSION OF MISSILES

CAERNARVON TWP.: Three juveniles were charged with criminal mischief and propulsion of missiles after they were found throwing rocks and eggs at vehicles about 1:15 a.m. July 24 in the 5500 block of Division Highway, police said. One vehicle had repair estimate of $2,800.

DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

EAST EARL TWP.: Erik Borgman 49, of Narvon, and Chad M. Steffy, of Mohnton, were each charged with driving under suspension and various vehicle violations after they were in a road rage incident July 22 in the 1100 block of Main Street, police said. Steffy was subsequently sentenced to 10 days at Lancaster County Prison for failing to pay fines from a 2015 retail theft case, then turned over to Berks County authorities on outstanding warrants, police said.

Ephrata Borough police

UNSECURED LOAD

EPHRATA TWP.: Andrew Dehart, 20, of Leola, was charged with failing to secure his load when a tie-down strap on a truck hauling chickens broke, resulting in about 20 crates holding about 100 chickens to fall onto the road, August 3 at the entrance ramp onto Route 222 south from Route 322, police said. The crates didn't break, the chickens were alive and appeared to be in good health, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police

BURGLARY

CHRISTIANA: A home was entered through the rear kitchen window and several items on a table were disturbed 1-6 p.m. July 3 on Bridge Street, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PROVIDENCE TWP.: Megan Ann Greenawalt, 25, of Quarryville, was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct after she kicked and broke the windshield of a woman's car July 31 in the 100 block of Groffdale Road, police said. Colton Oras, 26, of Quarryville, was charged with disorderly conduct after he drove Greenawalt from the scene, police said.

DUI

FULTON TWP.: Billy Torres-Walton, 25, of Oxford, was charged with driving under the influence after police found him unresponsive when they responded to a disabled motorist call July 13 in the 600 block of Nottingham Road, police said.

FLEEING POLICE, VEHICLE VIOLATIONS

STRASBURG TWP.: Trey Alexander Turner, 26, of Quarryville, was charged with fleeing police, unsafe driving, speeding, reckless and careless driving and vehicle violations after he fled police on a motorcycle and abandoned the motorcycle July 21 in the 900 block of May Post Office Road, police said.