Columbia police

DISTURBANCE

COLUMBIA: Asia Victoria Plummar, 29, was charged with causing a disturbance after punching a man in his mouth, causing bleeding, and taking an envelope with $200 in it and a $100 Samsung smartphone on Aug. 24 at 8:39 a.m., police said.

East Cocalico Township police

DUI

EPHRATA: Wendy S. Stover, 49, of Ephrata, was charged with driving under the influence and a vehicle code violation after police pulled her over Aug. 24 on North Reading Road near Long Avenue for swerving and stopping very late at a red light, police said. Stover's blood alcohol content of 0.204%, police said.

STEVENS: Richard William Emery, 62, of Stevens, was charged with driving under the influence after police stopped him for failing to stop at a stop sign and not using his turn signal on North Reading Road on Aug. 25, police said. Emery's blood alcohol content was 0.141%, police said.

DENVER: Holly Renee Turner, 26, of Denver, was charged with driving under the influence after police stopped her on Aug. 21 on East Lancaster Avenue for erratic driving, police said. Turner tried to hand the officer her debit card instead off her identification and her blood alcohol content was 0.217%, police said.

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Anthony John Castanho, of Frederick, Maryland, was charged with driving under the influence and related charges after he struck a telephone pole in the 500 block of South 4th Street on July 22 and leaving, driving about a mile into a cornfield, police said. Castanho's blood alcohol content was 0.263%, police said.

THEFT

DENVER: Christopher J. White, 48, of Denver, was charged with theft after he stole a child's bicycle from a driveway on Frederick Avenue on July 17, police said. White told police he took the bike so he could get beer, police said.

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Douglas Adams, 38, was charged on Aug. 27 with theft after he took a generator valued at $1,500 while working for Monyer Electric and then failed to return it after quitting his job, police said.

East Hempfield Township police

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Kristin M. Stauffer, 34, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and accidents to unattended vehicles or property after an incident Aug. 24, police said.

Ephrata Police

DUI

EPHRATA: Douglas L. Brubaker, 49, of Ephrata, was charged with driving under the influence and restrictions on alcoholic beverages after an incident Aug. 19, police said.

Lancaster city police

DUI

LANCASTER: Trevor Matthew Christ, 21, of Harrisburg, was charged with driving under the influence and driving the wrong way after an incident Aug. 10, police said.

LANCASTER: Michael McBride, 50, of Landisville, was charged with driving under the influence after an incident May 30, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DUI

WARWICK TWP.: Casey Leigh Caldwell, 29, of Lititz, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and careless driving after an incident Aug. 24, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police

DUI, FLEEING POLICE

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Charles Jeremiah Craig Jr., 36, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence, fleeing police, running three red lights, driving under suspension and related charges after he sped from police on a motorcycle — exceeding 90 mph — on Willow Street Pike near Route 222 for more than four miles until he stalled out at North Queen and Conestoga streets Aug. 26, police said. An officer had tried to stop him for a bent license plate and inoperable tail light, police said.