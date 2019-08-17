East Cocalico Township police

DUI

DENVER: Patricia N. Magee, 57, of Denver, was charged July 4 with two counts of DUI following a traffic stop on Muddy Creek Church Road.

Manheim Township police

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Kevin Matos, 18, of Marietta, was charged July 14 following a crash on New Holland Pike, police said.

FLEEING POLICE

MANHEIM TWP.: Leqwon Jyrell Shelley, 23, of Lancaster, was charged Aug. 12 after running from police following a lawful detention by police for a suspected controlled substance violation, police said.

State police

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Kyle Uible, 31, of Lancaster, was arrested July 7 after a traffic stop on Manheim Pike, police said.

PARADISE TWP.: Luis Matos, 41, of Willow Street, was arrested July 6 for driving under the influence of a controlled substance after a crash on Strasburg Road, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

LEACOCK TWP.: Angelena Simonetti, 44, of Parkesburg, was arrested Aug. 13 for possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police said.

