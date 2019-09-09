Columbia Borough police

DUI

COLUMBIA: Peter George Grab, 40, of Columbia, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence following an incident Sept. 6, police said.

Elizabethtown Borough police

CHILD ENDANGERMENT

ELIZABETHTOWN: Aubrey Lynn Letter, 37, of Elizabethtown, was charged with two counts of child endangerment and one count of public drunkenness following an incident Sept. 7, police said.

Ephrata police

DRUG CHARGES, THEFT

EPHRATA: Donte Terrell Is Fields, 25, of Adamstown, was charged with receiving stolen property, drug possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance following an incident Sept. 8, police said.

Lancaster city police

DUI

LANCASTER: San Van Nguyen, 63, of Lancaster, was charged with driving two counts of under the influence and driving without an ignition interlock following an incident Aug. 25, police said.

DRUG

LANCASTER: Gevonte Lydell Reid, 26, of Lancaster, was charged with drug manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility following an incident June 21, police said.

LANCASTER: Joseph Anthony Flores, 23, of Lancaster, with drug manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and not wearing a seat belt following an incident Sept. 6, police said.

DRUG, WEAPON CHARGES

LANCASTER: Levonta Cantrell Jones, 24, of Lancaster, was charged with drug possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a firearm without a license and failing to stop at a stop sign following an incident Sept. 7, police said.

FLEEING POLICE

LANCASTER: Brian Lutz, 31, of Ronks, was charged with fleeing police, failing to stop at a red light, driving at an unsafe speed and driving under suspension following an incident Sept. 6, police said.

Lititz police

SIMPLE ASSAULT

LITITZ: Jessica L. Catherson, 28, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault following an incident Sept. 6, police said.

Northwest Regional Police

DUI, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, FLEEING POLICE

MOUNT JOY TWP.: Christopher Wayne Weaver, 34, of Mount Joy, was charged with aggravated assault, fleeing police, three counts of reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, drug possession and related charges following an incident Sept. 6, police said.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

WEST DONEGAL TWP.: Name: Benjamin James Waltz, 52, of Reams, was charged with simple assault, harassment and driving with a suspended license based on an incident Sept. 7, police said.

State police

STRANGULATION

Providence Twp.: Name: Justin Lawrence Kyle, 28, of Lancaster, was charged with strangulation and harassment based on an incident Sept. 4, police said.

Susquehanna Regional Police

STRANGULATION

MARIETTA: Matthew Lee Keener, 40, of Mount Joy, was charged with four counts of strangulation, terroristic threats and simple assault based on an incident Sept. 6, police said.