East Cocalico police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Eric A. Birdsey, 35, of Downingtown, PA was charged with three counts of driving under the influence and a traffic summary after a single car crash in the first block of East Church Street at 2:17 p.m. on September 27, police said. After being dispatched to the scene for a vehicle that struck a utility pole and parked car, officers determined that Birdsey was impaired. A blood test also indicated that Birdsey had high levels of several drugs and chemicals in his system at the time.

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Erik M. Nussbaum, 34, of Denver, was charged after a single vehicle accident in the 600 block of North Ridge Road on Nov. 6, police said.

East Earl police

DUI

EAST EARL TWP.: Joel C. Stout was charged following a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Main Street Saturday, police said.

EAST EARL TWP.: Duane G. Sanchez, 46, of Narvon, was charged with driving under the influence after a one-vehicle crash in the 4200 block of Division Highway at 8:08 p.m. on September 29, police said. After an investigation, officers determined Sanchez was under the influence of alcohol during the crash, along with committing several traffic offenses, police said.

FLEEING POLICE

EARL TWP.: Tiffany Dougherty, 40, of Reading, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, flight to avoid apprehension, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, false identification to law enforcement and summary traffic offenses after she attempted to flee when officers activated their lights and sirens Wednesday, police said.

East Hempfield Township police

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Sometime between 11 p.m. Nov. 12 and 7:51 a.m. on Nov. 13, 22 catalytic converters were stolen from buses in the 1100 block of Enterprise Road, causing an estimated loss of $22,000, police said.

Lititz police

DUI

LITITZ BOROUGH: Ivan Clay Thomas, 46, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence when he drove his car off the road and onto railroad tracks in the first block of North Broad Street at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, police said.

New Holland police

DUI

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH: Steven Kagan, 48, of Denver, was charged with driving under the influence after he was pulled over for a traffic stop at 8:56 p.m. on Nov. 14, police said. Kagan was unable to perform field sobriety tests and a test showed his blood alcohol content was .169%, police said.

Strasburg police

BAD CHECKS

STRASBURG BOROUGH: Joseph Tortorelli, 25, of New Providence Township, was charged with bad checks and theft by deception after an incident at 21 West Main Street on Oct. 22, police said.

FALSE ID

STRASBURG BOROUGH: Tyrone Stewart, 44, of Lancaster, was charged with false identification, driving with a suspended license and speeding after an incident in the 1400 block of Village Road on Nov. 3, police said.

HARASSMENT

STRASBURG BOROUGH: Susana VanName, 60, of Strasburg, was charged after an incident in the 200 block of Cross Keys Drive on Oct. 31, police said.

STRASBURG BOROUGH: Keith Gibson, 31, of Frederick, Maryland, was charged with two counts of harassment resulting from an online incident on Oct. 25, police said.

West Earl police

POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DELIVER

WEST EARL TWP.: Jorge Luis Vega Camacho, of West Grove, and Jose Martin Zamunio-Zavala, of no known location, were charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, conspiracy to deliver cocaine and summary offenses after Camacho’s vehicle was pulled over at 5 p.m. on Nov. 14, on Glenbrook Road, police said. During a search of the vehicle, officers found cocaine, cash, marijuana THC oil and open alcohol containers, police said.