Columbia Borough police

THEFT

COLUMBIA: A wallet was stolen from the inside of an unlocked vehicle parked in the 1000 block of Spruce Street sometime during the night of Feb. 27-28, police said.

COLUMBIA: A catalytic converter was stolen off of a vehicle parked near Ninth and Locust streets sometime before1:14 p.m. on Feb. 28, police said.

East Cocalico Township police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Trevor E. Smith, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence after striking a guardrail in the first block of Denver Road at 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 25, police said. Smith had a BAC of 0.218%, police said.

FIREARMS VIOLATION

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Jason Lee Stanley, 43, of Denver, was charged with discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure after firing a gun into the floor on the second floor of an apartment, causing the projectile to go into the ground-floor apartment underneath, in the first block of West Church Street around 8:50 p.m. on Oct. 26, police said. The ground floor apartment was occupied, but no one was injured, police said.

THEFT

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Cody William Beiler, 22, of Ephrata, was charged with retail theft after stealing $272.57 worth of merchandise from Redner’s Quick Shoppe at 1304 North Reading Road at 3:05 p.m. on Feb. 24, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

THEFT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Teray Shanon Hansley, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after under-ringing $195 worth of clothing at a self-checkout register at a Walmart at 2034 Lincoln Highway East around 6 p.m. on Feb. 26, police said.

Manor Township police

THEFT

MANOR TWP.: Multiple vehicles parked near Kent Road, Joseph Road and Ramsgate Lane were broken into during the early morning hours of March 1, police said. Two unidentified men in dark clothing were seen on Kent Road around 4:10 a.m., police said.

Pequea Township police

THEFT

PEQUEA TWP.: Multiple vehicles on Howard Drive, Carriage House Drive, Cobblestone Drive, Stonehouse Bend and Utley Place were entered sometime around 5 a.m. Feb. 27, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

DUI

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Cory L. Hummel, 38, address unknown, was charged with driving under the influence after striking a barn in the 2400 block of Donegal Springs Road at 5:41 p.m. on Dec. 12, police said. Hummel was drunk at the time, police said.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: John Charles Miller, 23, address unknown, was charged with driving under the influence after losing control of his vehicle and rolling over in the 1200 block of Donegal Springs Road at 3:33 a.m. on Jan. 15, police said. Miller was drunk at the time, police said.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Austin Michael Flowers, 25, address unknown, was charged with driving under the influence after losing control at a curve and rolling over multiple times in a field near Route 772 and Rock Point Road at 2:25 a.m. on Jan. 27, police said. Flowers, who was drunk at the time, was seen speeding westbound along Route 772 near Union School Road just before the crash, police said.