Columbia Borough police
DUI
COLUMBIA: Wesley Carl Johnson III, 39, of Columbia, was charged with driving under the influence and careless driving after police pulled him over in the 300 block of Linden Street around 3:53 p.m. Dec. 28, police said.
THEFT
COLUMBIA: Angela Marie Natal-Guzman, 28, of Columbia, was charged after her manager at the Turkey Hill on Linden Street told police he discovered she was scanning items as returns and pocketing the money on Dec. 23, police said. The total amount taken was $1,174.36, police said.
State police
DUI
SALISBURY TWP.: Morgan Blackburn, 22, of Gordonville, was charged after she was in a single-vehicle crash around 12:21 a.m. Nov. 24 on Strasburg Road, near Hoover Road, police said. Blackburn was taken to the hospital and was also found to have drugs in her blood, police said.
LANCASTER TWP.: Bakari Brown, 36, of Landover, Maryland, was charged after police were called to check on her welfare at 2:57 a.m. Dec. 14, at East King Street and Parkside Drive, police said.
EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Sindl Nolt, 26, of Leola, was charged after police stopped her for a vehicle code violation near Old Philadelphia Pike and Greenfield Road around 1:25 a.m. Dec. 28, police said.
EARL TWP.: Angel Rivera, 52, of Lititz, was charged after police pulled him over for a traffic stop on Division Highway near Kurtz Road around 1:05 a.m. Dec. 1, police said.
HARASSMENT
DRUMORE TWP.: A 32-year-old man and his 31-year-old wife, of Drumore Township, were both charged with harassment after the couple got into an argument over the husband playing a video game in their house at 4:43 p.m. Dec. 24, police said. The wife hit her husband in the head, causing his headphones to come off, also leaving scratches on top of his head and down his forehead, police said. The husband then punched her in the head and put her in a headlock, pulling her to the floor, then bit her fingers, causing her to bleed, police said. No further information was released.