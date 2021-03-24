East Cocalico Township police

DUI

DENVER: Alex Marulanda, 41, who is homeless, was charged with driving under the influence after he was pulled over for nearly striking a police car in the 2100 block of North Reading Road at 2:26 a.m. on March 21, police said. Marulanda, who had a BAC of 0.19%, was also found to have an active warrant, police said.

Ephrata police

ASSAULT

EPHRATA: Marysue Perry, 26, of Ephrata, was charged with simple assault and criminal mischief after assaulting an acquaintance and damaging two vehicles by throwing rocks at them in the 500 block of East Main Street at 1:32 p.m. on March 19, police said.

EPHRATA: Scott Evan Thomas, 57, of Ephrata, was charged with simple assault after assaulting an acquaintance in the 200 block of Duke Street at 3:33 p.m. on March 26, police said.

Lancaster police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Frederick Conner Merklinger, 38, who is homeless, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and resisting arrest after kicking and hitting officers in the head, face and chest while being placed under arrest for public drunkenness at North Duke Street and East Orange Street at 9:38 p.m. on March 22, police said. Merklinger was found stumbling in the street and slurring his speech when officers arrived, police said.

Lititz Borough police

DISTURBANCE

LITITZ: Two people were observed fighting in the parking lot of a Weis Market on South Broad Street at 2:19 p.m. on March 18, police said. Both people had left by the time officers arrived, police said. A man later reported that he had been confronted over parking in a handicap parking space after the other person did not see that he had a handicap placard displayed, though he said that no physical assault took place, police said.

LITITZ: A woman told officers that a neighbor came to her house in the 500 block of Golden Street at around noon on March 20 and enticed her to come outside and fight, picking up a piece of metal while doing so, police said. The woman did not exit her home, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

FALSE REPORT TO LAW ENFORCEMENT

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Hannah Jane Paris, 20, was charged with false report to law enforcement after a domestic dispute involving a man in the 300 block of Rivermoor Drive on Feb. 7, police said. Paris originally told authorities that the man had put her in a choke hold and pointed a gun at another woman, though she later admitted that she lied about both events, police said.