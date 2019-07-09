East Lampeter Township police
FLEEING
EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Police are looking for a motorcyclist they chased briefly on July 5 after the driver committed traffic violations near Route 30 west and Walnut Street about 8:17 p.m. and refused to stop for police. The officer stopped following the motorcylcist for safety reasons, police said, and the motorcycle was last seen on Chestnut Street.
Lancaster city police
GUN CHARGES
LANCASTER: A 17-year-old Lancaster boy was charged July 7 with carrying a firearm without a license, riding a bicycle at night without a light and violating curfew, police said. The boy was one of two people police tried to stop early that morning, but who initially fled. The boy eventually surrendered and was found with a semi-automatic handgun, police said; the other person was an 18-year-old Lancaster man who has not been charged.
Manheim Township police
SIMPLE ASSAULT
MANHEIM TWP.: Marcello L. Torres-Borges, 21, of Lancaster, was arrested July 6 on charges of simple assault, unlawful restraint and criminal mischief after a domestic dispute February 23 at his residence in the 600 block of Janet Avenue, police said. He's being held at Lancaster County Prison, unable to post $25,000 bail.
THEFT
MANHEIM TWP.: David B. Althouse, 40, who is homeless, was charged with theft and harassment after he punched a friend in the face twice after being confronted about going through their belongings and stealing a tablet computer, shoes, tobacco and electronic chargers valued at $200 on June 24 at Clarion Inn & Suites at 1492 Lititz Pike, police said.
MANHEIM TWP.: Melissa J. Gish, 49, of Lancaster, was charged with theft May 23 after she reportedly stole makeup valued at about $36 from a package on a front porch in a 400 block of Biscayne Road, police said.
Manor Township police
DUI
MANOR TWP.: Roshella M. Marshall, 56, of Columbia, was charged with four counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and one summary traffic violation after a May 15 crash in the 100 block of Columbia Avenue, police said. Marshall had a variety of controlled substances in her system when her vehicle crossed into the opposite lane and hit a vehicle driven by a 45-year-old woman, police said.
Northern Lancaster County Regional police
SIMPLE ASSAULT
CLAY TWP.: Troy M. Christman, 37, of Ephrata, was charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct after fighting with another man about parking while attending an event July 5 at Grace Point Church, 110 Durlach Road, police said.