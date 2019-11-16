Columbia Borough police
THEFT
COLUMBIA: Travis Bosley, 19, of Columbia, was charged after he stole $720 in lottery tickets from Turkey Hill, in the 300 block of Chestnut Street, on Nov. 9, police said.
East Cocalico police
DUI
DENVER: Kirsten M. Leach, 22, of Ephrata, was charged with two counts of DUI and careless driving after a Sept. 27 traffic stop on North Third Street near Walnut Street, police said.
EPHRATA: Ruth H. Stapleton, 51, of Ephrata, was charged with DUI and two traffic violations after driving erratically and striking a curb in the 800 block of North Reading Road on Sept. 24, police said.
East Hempfield police
ACCESS DEVICE FRAUD
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Antonio McCallister, Jr., 25, of Silver Spring, Maryland, on Tuesday was charged with three counts of access device fraud and three counts of receiving stolen property after defrauding gymgoers in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Washington, D.C., police said.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Edwin Hernandez, Jr., 25, of Lancaster, on Nov. 14 was cited after an Oct. 23 incident at Royal Farms, 260 Rohrerstown Road, police said.
DRUG CHARGES
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Thomas Blaszczyk, Jr., 31, of Lancaster, was charged on Nov. 4 with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and a summary traffic violation stemming from an Oct. 5 traffic stop on Harrisburg Pike near Veranda Way, police said.
MANHEIM: Brian Finnegan, 22, of Manheim, was charged with possession of marijuana and three counts of use/possession of paraphernalia after an Oct. 4 incident in the 400 block of S. Chiques Road, police said.
DUI
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Joel Marsden, 30, of Mount Joy, was charged with two counts of DUI following a Nov. 5 single-vehicle crash at Harrisburg Pike and Sylvan Road, police said.
FORGERY
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Danielle Deibler, 26, of New Providence, on Nov. 5 was charged with forgery and criminal attempt of theft after she attempted to cash a stolen check in the amount of $3,200 at M&T Bank, 1847 Columbia Ave., on Sept. 23, police said.
HARASSMENT
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Matthew Gerome, 44, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Tuesday was charged after he sent texts and emails to an individual in the 2900 block of Shenck Road, police said.
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Anthony Salveggi, 52, of Lancaster, was cited with harassment and disorderly conduct following a domestic disturbance Sunday in the 3400 block of Columbia Ave., police said. Salveggi had a warrant through Cumberland County and was taken into custody and transported to Lancaster County Prison, police said.
Manheim Township police
ACCESS DEVICE FRAUD
LANCASTER TWP.: A debit card was used to make $505 in fraudulent purchases on Nov. 7 in the 300 block of South President Avenue, police said.
ANIMAL CONTROL VIOLATION
MANHEIM TWP.: John L. Snoke, 78, of Lancaster, was charged after he was observed on Nov. 8 caring for feral cats and letting them run large, despite having been previously warned for the same offense, police said.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LANCASTER TWP.: James Y. Mensah, 36, of Lancaster, and Jose Santos, Jr., 30, were charged after they were observed on Nov. 6 fighting in the common area of an apartment complex in the 100 block of Dickens Drive, police said.
DRUG CHARGES
MANHEIM TWP.: Andrew Lee Fellenbaum, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of heroin following a report Wednesday of suspicious activity at Overlook Park, 2042 Lititz Pike, police said.
DUI
MANHEIM TWP.: Stacy Ann Martin, 49, of Ephrata, was charged following a crash investigation on Oct. 9 in the 1000 block of East Oregon Road, police said.
MANHEIM TWP.: Samiel Santos, II, 26, of Lancaster, was charged following a crash investigation on Oct. 20 on Hess Boulevard, police said.
LANCASTER TWP.: Brittany N. Christian, 29, of Lancaster, was charged following a traffic stop Monday for an expired registration plate in the 900 block of East Orange Street, police said.
HARASSMENT
LANCASTER TWP.: Sherry L. Pritz, 38, and Jorge J. Cruz-Santiago, 49, both of Lancaster, were charged following a domestic dispute Sunday at Pritz’s residence in the 900 block of Edgewood Avenue, police said.
IGNITION INTERLOCK SYSTEM
MANHEIM TWP.: Scott William Herrmann, 37, of Fairless Hills, was charged following a traffic stop Tuesday for an expired registration plate in which police noticed he did not have the required ignition interlock system installed, police said.
INDIRECT CRIMINAL CONTEMPT
MANHEIM TWP.: Saurus C. Toogood, 27, of Lancaster, was charged Wednesday after he contacted a person with a protection from abuse order against him, police said.
MANHEIM TWP.: Russell T. Wilson, 33, of Lancaster, was charged after he made contact Sunday with someone who had a protection from abuse order against him, police said.
RETAIL THEFT
MANHEIM TWP.: Harvey Jay Blake, 60, of Philadelphia, was charged after he was observed Tuesday stealing $1,469.89 worth of merchandise from Wegman’s, 2000 Crossings Boulevard, police said. Blake remains a wanted person at this time, police said. Anyone knowing Blake’s whereabouts should call 717-569-6401 or submit an anonymous online tip at lancaster.crimewatchpa.com/manheimtwppd/submit-tip, police said.
MANHEIM TWP.: Jose Rafael Colon-Alvarado, 24, of Lancaster, was charged after he was observed on June 12 stealing $233.82 worth of merchandise from Weis Markets, 1643 Manheim Pike, police said.
THEFT
MANHEIM TWP.: An Apple Watch and a DVD player, together valued at $470, was stolen from an unlocked vehicle either Nov. 12 or Nov. 13 in the 1300 block of Orchard Street, police said.
LANCASTER TWP.: Gilberto Ramos, Jr., 26, and Aileen Marie Alvarado, 19, both of Lancaster, were charged after Alvarado, then an employee at Taco Bell, 1340 Columbia Ave., refunded Ramos, who wasn’t an employee, eight meals totaling $273.94 between Sept. 27 and Oct. 10, police said.
LANCASTER TWP.: Shonnea Monique Brown, 29, of Lancaster, was charged after she stole a backpack and contents, together valued at $185, from Big Wash Laundromat, 1106 Millersville Pike, on Sept. 23, police said.
Millersville Borough police
HARASSMENT
MILLERSVILLE: Brooklyn H. Lewis, 23, of Lancaster, was charged with five counts of harassment after she repeatedly called someone at inconvenient times after she was told not to contact that person and posted alarming comments on social media in the time between Sept. 5 and Nov. 5, police said.
State police
THEFT
CHRISTIANA: Personal items, including a driver’s license, social security card, child support card and $105 in cash, were stolen from a vehicle on the 100 block of Pine Street on Oct. 27, police said.