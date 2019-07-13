East Hempfield Township police
ACCESS DEVICE FRAUD
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Benjamin Rosenzweig, 29, of Red Lion, was charged with 27 counts of felony access device fraud on July 1. Rosenzweig is accused of using a company credit card from Lancaster Farm Fresh Cooperative for personal use.
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Zarina Arce-Lopez, 26, of Lancaster, was charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and simple assault following a domestic dispute on the first block of Travelo Drive on June 25, police said.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Police are investigating a report of vandalism on the first block of Rohrerstown Road. Sometime between 10 p.m. on June 24 and 5 a.m. on June 25, garden plants and two vehicles were damaged on the block, causing $600 in losses, according to police.
THEFT
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Police are investigating the theft from a vehicle parked on the 600 block of Springton Way on June 25. Sometime between 7 p.m. on June 24 and 7:10 a.m. on June 25, a leatherman tool, cash and prescription sunglasses were stolen from an unlocked vehicle, resulting in 1,050 in losses, police said.
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Luis Rivera, 42, of Conestoga, was charged with vehicle theft and criminal mischief after breaking in at the Comfort Inn & Suites at 543 Champ Blvd. on 6-17-19, police said. He remains at large. A warrant was issued for Rivera’s arrest, police said.
Lititz Borough Police
DUI
LITITZ: Craig Russell Lewis, 42, was charged with DUI and accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property after crashing into a parked car at the intersection of East Orange Street and Raspberry Lane on July 11, police said. A breathalyzer test revealed Lewis had a blood alcohol content of .248%, three times the legal limit.
FORGERY
LITITZ: Mark A. Pietsch, 47, of Lititz, was charged with altered, forged or counterfeit documents as well as operating a vehicle out of inspection following a traffic stop on North Broad Street near the 100 block of East Main Street on July 9, police said. The inspection and emissions plates were found to be counterfeit, police said.
Pequea Township Police
SIMPLE ASSAULT
PEQUEA TWP.: Dylan J. Keller, 19, of Thomas Ave., was charged after an altercation between him and his father at their residence on July 10, police said.
West Lampeter Township police
DUI
WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Lexisy L. Vasquez, 55. of Lancaster, was charged with DUI following a traffic stop at Willow Street Pike at Millwood Road on July 11, police said.