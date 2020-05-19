Columbia Borough police

ASSAULT

COLUMBIA: Pedro Pablo Arciniega Jr., 23, of Columbia, was charged with simple assault after an incident at 6:32 p.m. May 17 in the 100 block of South Fourth St., police said.

East Hempfield police

STRANGULATION, SIMPLE ASSAULT, HARASSMENT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Tavis Johnson, 24, of Landisville, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment after a domestic fight May 7 in the 1300 block of Timothy Drive, police said.

FALSE ID TO OFFICER

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Kyle Rote, 20, of Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, was charged May 7 with false identification to law enforcement officer after an incident April 29 in the 2300 block of Chestnut View Drive, police said.

THEFT FROM VEHICLE

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: The passenger's side window of a vehicle was broken and several items were removed from the vehicle between 7 p.m. May 4 and 1:16 p.m. May 5 in the 3100 block of Columbia Ave., police said. Total estimated value of loss is reported to be $102 and total estimated value of damage is $500, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Several tools were stolen from a bucket truck between 3:20 p.m. May 1 and 6 a.m. May 4 in the 1800 block of Marietta Ave., police said. Total estimated value of loss is $2,270, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Manor Township police

DRUG CHARGES

MANOR TWP.: Kayla Breniser, 31, of East Petersburg, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia after police found Breniser to have an outstanding warrant for child neglect during the investigation of an occupied vehicle at 10 p.m. May 17 near Chapel Road and Earl Ave., police said.

HARASSMENT

MANOR TWP.: Ashley Wasche, 34, of Manor Township, was charged with harassment after she struck another woman during a domestic fight around 8:34 p.m. May 17 in the 100 block of Trails End Ct., police said.

For more Lancaster County police news: