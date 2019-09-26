Ephrata police

FAILURE TO COMPLY

EPHRATA: Benjamin R. Miller, 37, of Lancaster, was charged with failure to comply with registration of a sexual offense because he didn’t notify the Pennsylvania State Police and Lancaster County Probation and Parole of his change in employment to an Ephrata-area business, police said.

Manheim Township police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Zachary Tyler Steele, 25, of Lancaster, was charged after he was seen causing a disturbance inside Wegman’s at 10:21 p.m. Tuesday, police said. Steele was loudly swearing and kicking various items, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Adam J. Reimers, 41, of New Holland, was charged after he was identified as the driver of a crash that happened on Route 222 at Eden Road at 3:39 p.m. Tuesday, police said. Reimers blood alcohol content was 0.2%, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Johnathon Ray Tanyon, 27, and Katlynn N. Cullum, 24, both of Lancaster, were charged with theft of lost or mislaid property and criminal conspiracy to commit theft of lost or mislaid property after surveillance footage showed the duo working together to steal a peach-colored iPhone XR, valued at $800, from a checkout register at Weis Markets at 5:40 p.m. Sept. 14, police said. Tanyon and Cullum returned the phone to police during the interview.

MANHEIM TWP.: Alexandra T. Gonzalez, 35, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after stealing $320 worth of lottery tickets, cashing in one winning ticket for $10 and stealing one pack of cigarettes, valued at $9, at the Harrisburg Pike Sunoco on Monday at 4:24 p.m., police said. Gonzalez was an employee at the store.

Mount Joy police

THEFT

MOUNT JOY: Justin Allen Gordon, 30, of Manheim, was charged with theft from a motor vehicle after he took a green Northwest Bank money purse containing $200 in cash and $50 in electronic tips from a vehicle on Tuesday, police said.