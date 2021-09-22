Columbia Borough police

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

COLUMBIA: Destiny Turek, 22, of Columbia, was charged with cruelty to animals after leaving her pit bull in her vehicle for more than an hour without air conditioning and with the windows closed in the 400 block of Manor Street around 6:24 p.m. on Aug. 26, police said. Temperatures reached 90 degrees outside, and the dog was found panting heavily and was motionless when officers arrived, police said.

THEFT

COLUMBIA: An unknown thief stole a GPS unit from a vehicle in the 700 block of Chestnut Street sometime during the night of Sept. 16-17, police said.

East Earl Township police

TERRORISTIC THREATS

EAST EARL TWP.: Mark Lee McCarraher, 51, of Reinholds, was charged with terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children and public drunkenness after drunkenly making threats to assault another person during a neighborhood disturbance in the 100 block of Musser Road while caring for several young children around 7:35 p.m. on Sept. 8, police said.

Lititz Borough police

BURGLARY

LITITZ: An unknown thief entered a residence in the first block of Cardiff Court by forcing their way through the back door sometime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sept. 20, then stole multiple items before leaving, police said.

CRASH

LITITZ: A vehicle struck overhead utility wires at North and East Front streets, resulting in damage to a nearby home the wires were servicing, at 10:13 a.m. on Sept. 16, police said. No one was injured in the crash, police said.

Manheim Township police

FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE POLICE

MANHEIM TWP.: Samoad Anyea Key, 37, of Lancaster, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and three summary traffic violations after fleeing from a traffic stop at Landis Valley Road and Greenview Drive at a high right of speed at 2:37 p.m. on Sept. 9, police said. Key fled at a high speed after an officer noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, later pushing an occupant out of the front passenger seat during the chase, causing injury when they fell to the ground and struck the pavement, police said. Officers discontinued the chase after Key committed reckless traffic offenses, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown man and woman attempted to steal numerous baby products from a Walmart at 2030 Fruitville Pike by concealing them in a diaper bag, but fled after being confronted by employees around 7 p.m. on Sept. 3, police said. The man and woman fled the store on foot, then got into a pickup truck and drove away, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown thief stole a $500 bicycle which was left unattended in the backyard of a residence in the 100 block of Baneberry Lane at 6:46 p.m. on Sept. 13, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown man entered an unlocked vehicle in the 1500 block of Passey Lane and rummaged inside, but did not find anything of value to steal, sometime between 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 and 8:15 a.m. on Sept. 15, police said. The man’s actions were captured on a nearby surveillance camera, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown thief stole a disabled vehicle which had been sitting alongside Route 30 westbound near New Holland Pike sometime between Sept. 16 and Sept. 17, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown man stole four iPhones valued at a combined $3,759.96 from a T-Mobile store at 1567 Fruitville Pike at 3:52 p.m. on Sept. 17, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown thief entered an unlocked vehicle in the 1400 block of East King Street and stole a backpack, AirPods and $30 in cash sometime between 12:45 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 20, police said.

Mount Joy Borough police

HARASSMENT

MOUNT JOY: Jordan M. Sager, 25, of Wilmington Manor, Delaware, was charged with harassment after attempting to contact a person through a third party around 9:15 a.m. on Sept. 20, police said. Police had previously ordered Sager not to contact the victim, police said.

Pennsylvania State police

CRASH

DRUMORE TWP.: An unknown vehicle struck several fence posts in the 1000 block of Deaver Road and then drove away at 7:12 p.m. on Sept. 16, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

BRECKNOCK TWP.: An unknown vehicle drove on and damaged the grass outfield at Messner baseball field at 100 Brubaker Lane before fleeing the scene around 8 p.m. on Sept. 12, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

COLERAIN TWP.: Joseph Shriver Klein, 62, of Kirkwood, was charged with disorderly conduct after exposing his bare buttocks while standing at Frederick Way at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 16, police said. Witnesses caught the event on video, police said.