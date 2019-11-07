Columbia Borough police

DRUG CHARGES

COLUMBIA: Timothy M. Strube, 51, of Columbia, was charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs and drug paraphernalia after police and the Lancaster County Drug Task Force found eight marijuana plants, approximately 210 grams of marijuana, numerous marijuana seeds, growing and packaging materials and a scale in Strube's home on Nov. 5, police said.

East Cocalico Township police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DENVER: Gregory M. Parvin, 66, of Denver, was charged with disorderly conduct after he threatened his 13-year-old neighbor and called him an explicit name because he was "sick of the boy walking on a public sidewalk and smiling at him," on Oct. 24, police said.

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Jessica Lynn Schmuck, 28, of Ephrata, was charged with driving with influence after she admitted to police that she smoked marijuana and drank before she crashed in the first block of South Reamstown Road on Sept. 8, police said. Her blood alcohol content was 0.194%, police said.

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Ruth H. Stapleton, 51, of Ephrata, was charged with driving under the influence, driving with an expired inspection and multiple traffic violations after an off-duty officer watched her driving erratically, drive into oncoming traffic, strike a curb and almost hit a bus on Sept. 24, on North Reading Road, police said. Tests showed high levels of depressants, stimulants and pain relievers in her blood, police said.

HARASSMENT

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Sarah Michelle Weidman, 18, of Stevens, was charged with trespassing and harassment after she attacked another woman when she went to her ex-boyfriend's house to collect her belongings and entered without permission Oct. 15, police said.

Manheim Township police

ACCESS DEVICE FRAUD

MANHEIM TWP.: A wallet was stolen from a locker at Universal Athletic Club on Oregon Pike Nov. 1 between 9-10:30 a.m. and three credit cards were used to make $10,584.64 worth of purchases.

CORRUPTION OF MINORS

LANCASTER TWP.: Carol Nortey, 77, of Lancaster, was charged with corruption of minors after police found multiple juveniles in or around her house with alcohol or under the influence of alcohol on Nov. 1 around 11:15 p.m., when police responded to disturbance call, police said. Nortey appeared to be under the influence, too, and two 16-year-olds were charged with underage drinking, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANHEIM TWP.: Heather M. Reisinger, 42, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal mischief after smashing an Apple iPhone with a hammer during a domestic dispute Oct. 11, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Five people were charged with disorderly conduct after a fight about 1:50 p.m. Nov. 3 in front of a home in 300 block of Greenview Drive, police said. Charged were: Marie A. Greer, 46, Harry R. Greer, 37, Sean J. Greer, 21, Kirk D. Jenkins, 56, and Christine M. Crane, 56, all of Lancaster, police said.

DOG LAW VIOLATION

MANHEIM TWP.: Sarah B. Car, 39, of Lancaster, was charged violating the dog law after letting her dog run loose Nov. 2 in the 1900 block Lititz Pike, police said. She'd previously been warned and cited for the same offense, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

LANCASTER TWP.: Levonta Cantrell Jones, 24, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence of a controlled substance after police found him slumped over the steering wheel of a running vehicle at School House Road and Millersville Pike on Oct. 29, police said. Police used Narcan to revive Jones, and he admitted to smoking marijuana, police said. A digital scale, 41.45 grams of marijuana, sandwich baggies and $1,021 was found in the vehicle, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Brandon S. Helm, 28, of Lewisberry, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia Nov. 2 after officers found him passed out in his vehicle in the parking lot of Regal Cinema, police said. Helm seemed to be under the influence of a controlled substance and marijuana, a marijuana grinder, a pipe and a burnt spoon were found in the vehicle, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Roberto Alexander Pared, Jr., 29, of Dover, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver after police found 1.1 pounds of marijuana after stopping him for an expired inspection around noon Nov. 3 at Columbia and Atkins avenues, police said.

FLEEING POLICE

MANHEIM TWP.: Dakota Wayne Miller, 31, of Marietta, was charged with the fleeing police after he drove away from an officer who stopped him for driving without lights about 1:45 a.m. Nov. 5 in the 2000 block of Lititz Pike, police said. The officer didn't chase, but alerted other departments and Mount Joy police found him about 2 a.m., police said. Miller was also driving under a suspended license, police said.

FLEEING POLICE/RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT/DUI

LANCASTER TWP.: Felix Cartagena, Jr., 32, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with reckless endangerment, fleeing police and driving under the influence after driving away from a DUI checkpoint and nearly striking two officers about 12:37 a.m., Nov. 3, on North School Lane at Columbia Avenue, police said. He parked nearby and officers found him hiding under a car, police said. He refused testing, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Victor M. Lopez, 38, of the 2600 block Lititz Pike, was charged with harassment after punching a person in the chest during a domestic disturbance about 6 p.m. Oct. 29, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Esmeralda Ramirez, 24, of New Holland, was charged with harassment after shoving a person and hitting them in the face during a domestic disturbance about 7:50 a.m. Oct. 27, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Emilio Diaz-Torres, 39, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of theft after stealing about $53 worth of Dove soap Sept. 3 and $64 worth of Dove soap Sept. 15 from Weis Markets,1204 Millersville Pike, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Three people were charged with theft after a recent investigation into employee theft from Walmart, 2030 Fruitville Pike, police said. Charged are: Wilfredo M. Pabon, 25, after making bogus returns for about $94.03 and Keischla Janet Gonzalez, 24, of Lancaster, and Danairy Robledo, 33, of Ephrata, after making bogus returns for $90, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Three vehicles had their windows smashed and property taken from inside, totaling a loss of $2,672, between noon-1:13 p.m. Nov. 3 at Landis Woods Park, police said.