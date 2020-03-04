East Cocalico Township police

ASSAULT, HARASSMENT AND DRUG CHARGES

DENVER: Barry Lee Hartman, 50, of Denver, was charged with simple assault, harassment and possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident at 5:45 a.m. Feb. 28 in the 300 block of East Main Street, police said.

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Rebecca S. Broome, 32, of Ephrata, was charged with driving under the influence after a traffic stop Feb. 23 in the 800 block of Reinholds Road, police said. Broome had a blood alcohol content of 0.183%, police said.

DENVER: Ramon V. Ujaque, 29, of Denver, was charged with driving under the influence after he was found passed out in the driver seat of his vehicle and told police he was playing Pokemon Go after leaving the bar at 2 a.m. Feb. 8 in the Denver Park, 801 Main Street, police said. Ujaque had a blood alcohol content of 0.192%, police said.

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Ashley Lesher, 24, of Denver, was charged with driving under the influence after she failed to negotiate a curve while driving and crashed into a tree and wire fence at 9:21 p.m. Jan. 23 in the 900 block of Dogwood Drive, police said. Lesher had a blood alcohol content of 0.228%, police said.

DUI, DRUG CHARGES

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Charles Moyer, 57, of Gap, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia after he was stopped by officers for running a red light and police smelled the odor of marijuana Jan. 11 in the 1000 block of North Reading Road, police said. A blood sample showed that Moyer had THC in his system, police said.

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Rebecca Broom, 32, of Ephrata, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence after police pulled her over for a traffic violation in the 800 block of Reinholds Road on Feb. 23 at 2:26 a.m., police said. Broom's blood alcohol content was 0.18%, police said.

ASSAULT

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Kimberly Ann Lagaza, 53, of Denver, was charged with simple assault and harassment after she punched another person multiple times around 4:06 p.m. Feb. 16 in the first block of Buckwheat Drive, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

FIREARMS CHARGE

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: A juvenile was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, recklessly endangering another person and possession of marijuana after police were called to the 2400 block of Ellendale Drive for shots fired at 1:48 p.m. on March 2, police said.

Manheim Township police

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Reed K. Reynolds, 53, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after police responded to a report of an intoxicated man operating a vehicle at 8:37 a.m. Feb. 29 in the 2000 block of Crossings Boulevard, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Derek L. Miller, 24, of Myerstown, was charged with driving under the influence following a traffic stop for erratic driving at 3:04 a.m. Feb. 2 in the 1900 block of Lititz Pike, police said. Miller had a blood alcohol content of 0.107% and was found to be under the influence of THC, cocaine, cocaethylene and benzoylecgonine, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Jared A. Reynolds, 33, of York, was charged with driving under the influence after he was identified as a driver in a crash and exhibited signs of impairment at 9:03 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 600 block of Candlewyck Road, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Emily E. White, 29, of York, was charged with driving under the influence after a traffic stop for erratic driving at 3:27 a.m. Feb. 1 in the 1600 block of Oregon Pike, police said. White had a blood alcohol content of 0.091%, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

MANHEIM TWP.: Ryan Michael Leaman, 30, of Strasburg, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after police responded to a call for a disabled vehicle and found Leaman in the vehicle at 9:17 a.m. Feb. 28 in at Weaver Road and Petersburg Road, police said. Leaman was found to have methamphetamine, marijuana, four glassine baggies and four hypodermic needles, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Alejandro Gomex-Cabellero, 20, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop for erratic driving at 9:38 p.m. Feb. 18 in the 1400 block of Marietta Avenue, police said. Police found marijuana, a digital scale, two boxes of clear plastic baggies after searching Gomez-Cabellero's vehicle, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Juan Omar Rivas, 28, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness following a welfare check at 3:13 p.m. Feb. 12 in Burger King, 1298 Millersville Pike, police said. Rivas was found to be in possession of heroin, multiple hypodermic needles and glassine baggies, police said.

DUI, DRUG CHARGES

LANCASTER TWP.: Samuel Angelo Fonzi, 32, of Conestoga, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia following a crash investigation at 6:17 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 1700 block of Wilderness Road, police said. After Fonzi was taken into custody for DUI, police found him to be in possession of heroin and glassine baggies, police said. A chemical test found xylazine ( a veterinary tranquilizer), fentanyl and norfentanyl, police said.

Mount Joy police

DUI

MOUNT JOY: Amber Lynn Miller, 37, of Elizabethtown, was charged after being pulled over for swerving and straddling the center yellow lines on West Main Street at 11:28 a.m. Jan. 28, police said. Miller had amphetamine and methamphetamine in her system, police said.

New Holland police

DRUG CHARGES

NEW HOLLAND: Michael Jimenez, 29, of New Holland, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after an officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from a vehicle during a traffic stop at 12:48 a.m. Feb. 29, police said.

NEW HOLLAND: Derek Marshall Huskins Sr., 41, of Brandamore, Pennsylvania, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after police responded to a trespass in progress and found Huskins, who had an active bench warrant at 4:48 p.m. Feb. 26 at New Holland Sales Stables, 101 West Fulton Street, police said.

NEW HOLLAND: Jeffrey Umble, 25, of Narvon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after he was stopped by police and was found to have drug paraphernalia that is commonly used to ingest methamphetamine and a vial that contained methamphetamine residue at 4:35 p.m. Feb. 24, police said.

