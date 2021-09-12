East Hempfield police

DISODERLY CONDUCT

EAST HEMFIELD TWP.: Juan Pinales Rivas, 50, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct and multiple summary traffic violations after nearly striking an officer with a vehicle as the officer was investigating a motorcycle crash on Route 30 eastbound sometime on Sept. 3, police said.

DUI

EAST HEMFIELD TWP.: Albert S. Ortiz, 58, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence and several summary traffic violations after crashing with another vehicle at Marietta Avenue and Good Drive at 8:13 p.m. on Aug. 28, police said. Ortiz was under the influence of alcohol at the time, police said.

FLEEING AND ELUDING

EAST HEMFIELD TWP.: Daniel Flores Reyna Jr., 56, of Mount Joy, was charged with fleeing and eluding a police officer and several summary traffic violations after failing to pull over during an attempted traffic stop at Rohrerstown Road and Commercial Drive sometime on Aug. 30, police said. Reyna was later found and arrested in the 200 block of North Barbara Street, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMFIELD TWP.: An unknown thief stole a political sign from the yard of a residence in the 200 block of South Homestead Drive sometime between 8 p.m. on Aug. 26 and 7 a.m. on Aug. 28, police said.

EAST HEMFIELD TWP.: A $5,000 hydraulic heavy duty flat trailer was stolen from the parking lot of PAP Technologies Inc. at 200 Centerville Road sometime between 5 p.m. on Sept. 1 and 9 a.m. on Sept. 21, police said.

EAST HEMFIELD TWP.: Jane Wills, 69, of Kirkwood, was charged with theft after stealing a $1,500 English bulldog from a residence in the 1800 block of Buchers Mill sometime on Sept. 3, police said.

Lancaster police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Jaelyn Arielle Harrington, 24, of Penn Township, was charged with aggravated assault after kicking a nurse in the emergency department of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital at 555 North Duke Street around 12:05 a.m. on June 24, police said. Harrington, who was a patient at the hospital, kicked the nurse as they were trying to restrain her, police said.

Lititz Borough police

CRASH

LITITZ: An unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle in the 200 block of East Main Street and then continued without stopping sometime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sept. 7, police said.

THEFT

LITITZ: Amy Kristina Diem, 49, of Lititz, was charged with three counts of retail theft after she was seen on surveillance footage stealing $400.50 worth of items from a Weis Markets at 740 South Broad Street on three separate occasions between July 10 and Sept. 3, police said.

Manheim Township police

BURGLARY

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown burglar broke the front window of Security Rare Coins at 1513 Lititz Pike, causing $335 in damage, and stole a showcase containing items that appeared to be gold at 4:18 a.m. on Sept. 9, police said. The items were actually plastic and aluminum, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown vandal spray-painted graffiti onto a power control box in the 300 block of Blossom Hill Drive at 12:09 p.m. on Sept. 7, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Brand O. Martinez, 25, of Lancaster, and Kenny Maldonado-Martinez, 22, of Harrisburg, were each charged with disorderly conduct after they were seen arguing and fighting in a public area in the 500 block of Candlewyck Road at 4:28 p.m. on Aug. 22, police said.

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Corrie D. Collins, 38, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after grabbing another person by the neck and shoving their head against a kitchen cabinet during a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Westmore Way at 12:41 a.m. on Sept. 6, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Cecil R. Bedford Jr., 25, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after striking a person twice at Rider and Edgewood avenues at 9:22 a.m. on Sept. 6, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Vinh Truong Vu, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after grabbing another person by their shirt during a domestic dispute in the 400 block of Eden Road at 9:04 a.m. on Sept. 8, police said.

STALKING

LANCASTER TWP.: Jennifer Marie Santiago, 19, of Lancaster, was charged with felony stalking and terroristic threats after contacting a person in the 1600 block of Judie Lane and threatening to come to their home, then arriving there and putting them in fear for their safety, at 10:04 a.m. on Sept. 6, police said. Santiago was prohibited from contacting the person through a protection from abuse order, police said.

Manor Township police

FIREARMS VIOLATION

MANOR TWP.: Tyreek Makel Fulwood, 21, of Bath, was charged with possession of a firearm with an altered manufacturer’s number, firearms not to be carried without a license and three drug charges after he was found with a loaded handgun with obliterated serial numbers during a traffic stop at Cartledge Lane and Knollwood Road at 11:31 p.m. on Sept. 4, police said. Fulwood, who was seen committing several traffic violations, was also found with what was believed to be ecstasy and marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia and drug packaging items, police said.

FLEEING AND ELUDING

MANOR TWP.: Eduardo M. Quintero-Vicente, 21, of Lancaster, was charged with fleeing and eluding a police officer, obstructing administration of law, a drug charge and two traffic violations after fleeing a traffic stop on Donnerville Road near Weaver Road at 11:43 p.m. on Sept. 3, police said. Officers found Quintero-Vicente’s vehicle a short time later parked in a nearby neighborhood, with Quintero-Vicente hiding in the backseat and refusing to leave the car, police said.

Mount Joy Borough police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MOUNT JOY: Jonathan L. Sumpman, 31, of Marietta, was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after fighting with other patrons while drunk at a bar and then lighting a small fire outside at 12 a.m. on Sept. 6, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

STRANGULATION

CLAY TWP.: Angela Nicole Lesher, 21, of Denver, was charged with strangulation and simple assault after grabbing a woman by the throat and bringing her to the ground, then biting her on the shoulder, during a domestic dispute in the 900 block of Hope Avenue at 10:34 p.m. on Sept. 7, police said.