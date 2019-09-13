Akron police

WITNESS INTIMIDATION

AKRON: Shawn M. Bender, 32, of Denver, was charged with witness intimidation and harassment after an incident Sept. 6, police said.

East Cocalico Township police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Edmund L Dobson, 53, of Akron, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a traffic violation after he rear-ended a vehicle about 12:34 p.m. Aug. 8 in the 600 block of North Reading Road, police said. His blood alcohol concentration was 0.17%, police said.

East Hempfield police

ACCESS DEVICE FRAUD

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Joaquin Acevedo, 25, of Lancaster, was charged with access device fraud and theft stemming from an investigation into conduct June and July at his former employer, causing a loss of about $1,561, police said.

BURGLARY

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Manuel Roldan, 24, of Camden, New Jersey, was charged with burglary, theft and receiving stolen property after he was found around 3:45 a.m. Sept. 10 near B&B Yamaha, 343 Champ Blvd., which had been burglarized, police said. A box truck, which was parked and still running at the business, had been stolen from East Main Street on Sept. 9, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Wires to an electrical box were cut between 7 and 11:30 p.m. Sept. 9 in the 200 block of Bethel Drive, police said. Damage was estimated at $600.

HARASSMENT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Aaron Simpson-Harris, 42, of Landisville was charged with harassment based on a domestic incident Aug. 29 in the 200 block of Church Street, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Jorge Feliciano-Alvarado, 35, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after stealing items valued at $135 July 25 from Turkey Hill, 23 Centerville Road, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Patricia Babin, 49, of Lancaster was charged with three counts of retail theft after stealing items totaling about $220 on July 29, Aug. 21 and Aug. 24 from That Fish Place, 237 Centerville Road, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A ceramic angel and two garden gnomes, estimated value $160, were reported stolen between 3-4 p.m. Sept. 5 from a property in the 1600 block of Wheatland Avenue, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Damien Matthews, 18, of the 3000 block of Nolt Road, was charged with five counts of theft from a vehicle after police serving a warrant found him with items reported stolen from vehicles Sept. 5-6 from the 100 block of Ridings Way, the 900 block of Mill Mar Road and the 1000 block of Amy Lane, police said.

VEHICLE THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A 1995 International box truck, value at $8,000, was reported stolen between 2:30-5 a.m. Sept. 10 from an alley behind property in the 100 block of East Main Street, police said.

Manheim Township police

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Maria V. Torrellas, 32, and Eddie Luis Santos, 28, both of Lancaster, were charged with theft after they stole merchandise and helped each other steal when they worked at Ollie's Bargain Outlet, 880 Plaza Boulevard in June and July, police said. Torrellas was charged with four counts of theft for thefts totaling about $540 and Santos was charged with three counts of theft for thefts totaling about $483, police said. The thefts happened in June and July.

Northern Lancaster Regional police

INTERLOCK VIOLATION

PENN TWP.: Eric Todd Frederick, 51, of Manheim, was charged with failing to have a required ignition interlock after being stopped for speeding Aug. 15 in the 900 block of Fruitville Pike, police said.

West Hempfield Township police

DUI

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Sherri Lynn Bechtold, 49, of York, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a vehicle code violation after she crashed into the median guardrail on the Route 30 bridge Aug. 18, police said. Her blood alcohol concentration was 0.339%, police said.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Amanda Lee McAdoo, of Landisville, 30, of Landisville, was charged with driving under the influence and a vehicle code violation after she crashed into trash cans Aug. 27 along the 700 block of Steeplechase Road and continued driving, police said.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Anthony J. Clement, 34, of Columbia, was charged with driving under the influence and following too closely after he was stopped about 4:40 p.m. Aug. 24 on Route 30 West near Stony Battery Road, police said.

THEFT

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Alisha Marie Green, 31, of Columbia, was charged with theft after she stole $300 worth of lottery tickets Sept. 10 while working at Turkey Hill, 3570 Marietta Ave. police said.