Columbia police

ASSAULT

COLUMBIA: Ismael Lopez Jr., 24, was charged with simple assault, domestic violence, terroristic threats, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after he grabbed a woman by her neck and told her he was going to kill her about 9:30 p.m. Nov. 14, in the 200 block of South 2nd Street, police said. Police found six marijuana blunts and a small baggie of marijuana on Lopez during his arrest, police said.

COLUMBIA: Shaun M. Schlenkrich, 41, of Columbia, was charged with simple assault after an incident in the 700 block of Walnut Street on Nov. 16, police said.

HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA: Lisa Marie Brass, 42, of Columbia, was charged with harassment after she sent threatening texts to another woman Nov. 2, police said.

Manor Township police

DUI

MOUNTVILLE: Robert Leroy Gressley, 58, of Mountville, was charged with driving under the influence after police went to his home for a welfare check on Nov. 11 and saw Gressley park his car after driving, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.145%, police said.

MOUNTVILLE: Julia Smithson, 38, of Willow Street, was charged with driving under the influence, agricultural vandalism and numerous other traffic violations after her vehicle crashed through a fence, went through a field and almost struck several cows 1 at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1, police said. Her blood alcohol content was 0.21%, police said. She was taken to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $10,000 bail.

State police

ASSAULT

SALISBURY TWP.: Haley Anderson, 25, of Gap, was charged with simple assault after she hit a 64-year-old woman and ripped out a chunk of her hair during an argument at 10:16 p.m. Nov. 17, police said.

LEACOCK TWP.: Katrina Christmas, 64, of Upper Darby, was charged with assault after she threw a full soda can at a 63-year-old man in their hotel room at 12:48 a.m. Nov. 17, police said. The can cut the man’s head, police said.

DUI

BRECKNOCK TWP.: Luis Robles-Laboy, 45, of Reading, was charged with driving under the influence after he crashed and rolled his car, at 12:08 a.m. Oct. 29 near southbound Route 222 and Dry Tavern Road, police said.

THEFT

BRECKNOCK TWP.: An 65-year-old East Earl man reported $4,763 was charged to his account without authorization between Nov. 27 and Dec. 4, 2018, police said.

COLERAIN TWP.: A gun was reported stolen from a home in the 5600 block of Street Road between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 26, police said.

SADSBURY TWP.: Connie Funk, 56, of Willow Street, was charged with theft after police said she entered Aunt Jennie’s Diner in Gap and stole $252 from two money drawers overnight Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, police said. Funk had been an employee, police said.

SADSBURY TWP.: Amy Manning, 28, of Melbourne, Florida, was charged with theft from the Weis Markets store in Gap for entering both real and fake lottery tickets into the system and taking money out of the drawer, totaling $7,000, police said. Manning had been an employee and $1,198 was recovered, police said.