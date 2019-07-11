Columbia Borough police

BURGLARY

COLUMBIA: A building on the 500 block of Union Street was entered July 8 and several antiques were stolen, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

COLUMBIA: Jose Luis Santiago, Jr., 18, of Columbia, was charged with criminal mischief June 29 in the 600 block of Plane Street, police said.

HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA: James R. Pessolano, 51, of Columbia, was charged with harassment June 27, police said.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

COLUMBIA: Bobbie Jo Phillips, 36, of Columbia, was charged with simple assault after an incident about 12:40 a.m. July 4 in the 800 block of Houston Street, police said.

THEFT

COLUMBIA: Amanda L. Messner, 25, of Ephrata, and Scott Michael Stubbe, Jr., 31, of Columbia were charged with theft after two packages were stolen from a residence July 2 in the 500 block of Walnut Street, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

HIT-AND-RUN

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: A bicyclist was hit by a motorist who fled about 3:13 a.m. July in the 2500 block of Creek Hill Road, police said. The bicyclist was taken to a hospital with injuries. The striking vehicle did sustain damage, possibly to the headlight area, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 717-291-4676.

Lititz Borough police

DUI

LITITZ: Dana M. Slocum, 32, of Elizabethtown, was charged with driving under the influence and a vehicle code violation about 3:20 a.m. July 4 in the first block of South Broad Street after an officer stopped her for driving without lights on, police said. Her blood alcohol content was 0.141%, police said.

THEFT

LITITZ: Sierra Nicole Bear, 30, of Manheim, was charged with theft June 1 after she stole $3,500 in deposits from her employer, Turkey Hill, 733 S. Broad St., police said.

Manor Township police

DRUG CHARGES

MANOR TWP.: Samantha Huffman, 41, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia June 25 after officers were called to Tobias S. Frogg, 1766 Columbia Ave., police said.

HARASSMENT

MANOR TWP.: Jason M. Mattern, 34, of Manor Township, was charged with harassment after he shoved a woman to the floor July 5 in the 100 Springdale Lane, police said.

State Police

BURGLARY

PARADISE TWP.: A person broke into Scenic View Welding, 17 S. Belmont Road, about 6:45 p.m. July 2, and stole $200 cash, police said.

TERRORISTIC THREATS/SIMPLE ASSAULT

PARADISE TWP.: Charles Hicks, 31, of Paradise, was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, theft and harassment after bruising a person's arms and leg and threatening to kill the person if they called police July 6 in the first block of Hershey Avenue, police said.

THEFT

PARADISE TWP.: Someone used a resident's credit card to make $2,500 in purchases June 15, police said.

SALISBURY TWP.: Five French bulldog puppies were stolen between June 29-30 from a property on Smyrna Road, police said.