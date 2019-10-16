New Holland police

THEFT

NEW HOLLAND: Teresa L. Barrett, 56, of Paradise, was charged Oct. 1 with theft of service she broke a lock that had been put on a storage locker for nonpayment and removed items from it in August, police said.

West Hempfield Township police

DUI

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Shawn Joshua Ellis, 25, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after he was stopped for driving erratically about 3:23 a.m. Sept. 14 on Marietta Avenue near Silver Spring Road, police said. Tests showed he had alcohol and THC in his system, police said.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Jimmy Morales, 58, of Mountville, was charged with driving under the influence after police responded to a report of reckless driver near Kames Hill and Old Chickies Hill roads about 11:22 a.m. Sept. 18, police said. Tests showed he had morphine, fentanyl and norfentanyl in his system, police said.

THEFT

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Victor Manuel Camacho-Torres, 20, of Columbia, was charged on Oct. 11 with theft after an employee was caught stealing from Turkey Hill, 1199 Prospect Road, and a subsequent audit found about $4,578 in food, drinks, fuel, tobacco, lottery tickets and money orders were stolen over three days earlier this year, police said.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Carlos Abert Rodriguez-Cordero, 29, and Giselle Reyes, 32, both of York, were charged with theft after stealing $263 worth of items from Kmart, 3975 Columbia Ave., Oct. 7, police said.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Tyler Joseph Sharp, 24 and Jason Lee Minnich, 36, both of Wrightsville, were charged with theft after stealing 11 DVDs valued at $136 from Kmart, 3975 Columbia Ave., Sept. 30, police said.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Artie J. Allen, 51, of Harrisburg, was charged with theft on Oct. 5 after stealing more than $700 worth of items in September, police said.

State police

DRUG CHARGES

CONESTOGA TWP.: Three people were arrested for possession of drugs and another one was arrested on a warrant after police were called to a loud house party on Witmer Twin Lane at 11:44 p.m. Oct. 12, police said. Arrested were Jorge Ledesma, 19, of Peach Bottom; Taahir Henry, 20, of Philadelphia; Devan Schaeffer, 20, of Lancaster; and a 17-year-old female from Millersville, police said. The host was cited for underage drinking, police said.