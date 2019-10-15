Lititz police

DUI

LITITZ: Brian Colon, 37, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license after police found him passed out in his vehicle about 2:16 a.m. Sept. 28 along East Fourth Avenue, police said. His blood alcohol content was .213%, police said.

LITITZ: Scott Jacob Duan, 39, of Mount Joy, was charged with driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license after police said he ran into another vehicle about 8:50 p.m. Oct. 7 while turning from Lincoln Avenue onto North Broad Street. His blood alcohol content was .141%, police said. No injuries were reported.

Manheim Township police

DUI

LANCASTER TWP.: Scott W. Showalter, 50, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after police encountered him parked in a travel lane about 12:41 a.m. Oct. 12 on Wabank Road at Rabbit Hill Lane, police said. His blood alcohol content was .093%, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Karina I. Burgos, 31, of Bird In Hand, was charged with driving under the influence after she was stopped for an inoperable headlight about 3:34 p.m. Oct. 13 on New Holland Pike at Butter Road. Her blood alcohol content was .10%, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Tammy L. Brady, 48, of Reading, was charged with driving under the influence after she was stopped for erratic driving about 12:12 a.m. Oct. 12 on Route 222 North at Oregon Pike, police said. Her blood alcohol content was .116%, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

MANHEIM TWP.: Kadon T. Woodard, 19, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of cocaine and paraphernalia after police responded to a disturbance at his home in the 1000 block of Lititz Avenue about 8:34 p.m. Oct. 11, police said. While inside the home, officers saw cocaine, plastic baggies, a smoking pipe, a scrubbing pad, three (3) metal screens, various tweezers, razor blades, and small spoons, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Joshua Torruellas, 28, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of synthetic marijuana after police responded to a report of people smoking inside a vehicle at Skyline Pool, 245 Eden Road, about 4:23 p.m. July 29, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: John H. Burnside, III, 22, of Lancaster, and Micaiah R. Trimby, 31, of Mount Joy, were each charged with harassment after each spat at the another and Burnside hit Trimby in the face with a backpack about 1 p.m. Oct. 8 on New Holland Avenue at Coyle Avenue, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Khajir Syeese Turner, 19, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after grabbing a person's finger and bending it backwards during a domestic dispute about 3:50 p.m. Oct. 12 in the 1800 block Fruitville Pike, police said.

PFA VIOLATION

MANHEIM TWP.: Joshua M. Kirchner, 35, of Elizabethtown, was charged with indirect criminal contempt after he contacted a person with a protection order on Oct. 6, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Heidi A. Oskamp, 55, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after she stole $70 worth of items Oct. 10 from Walmart, 2030 Fruitville Pike, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Chase Elliott Gilbert, 29, of Ephrata, was charged with theft after he stole a chop saw valued at $200 on Sept. 16 from Oregon Pike at Valleybrook Road, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Three forged checks were used to steal $5,621 from Hess Home Builders, 15 Meadow Lane, on Sept. 23, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Someone used the identity of a Glen Moore Circle resident to open a utility account and make $4,146 worth of fraudulent charges between Aug. 1 and Oct. 4, police said.