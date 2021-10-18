East Hempfield Township police

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unidentified man and woman were seen entering a Giant Food Store at 550 Centerville Road and loading a cart with $1,160.66 of Similac baby formula, then leaving the store without paying at 5:53 p.m. on Sept. 15, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unidentified thief entered an unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Pentail Drive sometime between 6 p.m. on Oct. 10 and 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 11, opening all of the vehicle’s compartments but not taking anything, police said. An identical crime occurred in the 100 block of Teal Terrace sometime between 9 p.m. on Oct. 10 and 6:53 a.m. on Oct. 11, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unidentified thief stole loose change from an unlocked vehicle in the first block of Welsh Drive sometime between 9 p.m. on Oct. 10 and 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 11, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Jessica Lynn Martin, 36, of Lancaster, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after stealing money from another employee’s backpack at a business in the 3000 block of Columbia Avenue where she was employed at 9:24 a.m. on Oct. 13, police said. Martin then failed to show for her preliminary hearing, police said.

Lititz Borough police

ASSAULT

LITITZ: Kyle David Stauffer, 34, of Lititz, was charged with simple assault after grabbing and pushing a person into a wall and onto the ground, injuring them, during a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 600 block of South Spruce Street at 9:05 a.m. on Oct. 15, police said.

CRASH

LITITZ: A vehicle failed to yield the right-of-way to pedestrians in a crosswalk and struck two pedestrians, ages 75 and 58, leaving both with minor injuries, at East Front and North Broad streets at 4:09 p.m. on Oct. 12, police said. The 30-year-old driver, of Ephrata, was cited with a traffic violation, police said.

LITITZ: A 25-year-old woman was struck by an unidentified vehicle at East Sixth and South Cedar streets at 8:48 p.m. on Oct. 13, police said. The striking driver did not stop or provide any information, police said.

LITITZ: A school crossing guard was struck by a 42-year-old Lititz woman at 7:54 a.m. on Oct. 14, police said. The crossing guard sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, while the driver was cited with a summary traffic violation, police said. No children were in the crosswalk at the time of the crash, police said.

VANDALISM

LITITZ: A vehicle in the 400 block of West Marion Street was egged sometime during the night of Oct. 11-12, police said.

Manheim Township police

ASSAULT

MANHEIM TWP.: Samia M. Ibrahim, 40, of Lititz, was charged with aggravated assault after pushing a person to the ground, getting on top of them and then punching them in the eye as their head was against a tile floor at the Fairfield Inn & Suites at 150 Granite Run Drive at 12:41 p.m. on Oct. 11, police said. The victim suffered a fractured orbital bone and soft tissue injuries, police said.

CRASH

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified driver crashed into a man in the parking lot of a Turkey Hill at 1501 Manheim Pike around 1 p.m. on July 27, police said. The man told the driver he was going to his vehicle to get his insurance information, and the driver then fled the scene without leaving information, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: John Henry Mills, 22, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence and a drug violation after crashing in the 800 block of New Holland Avenue at 2:55 p.m. on Sept. 2, police said. Mills, who was found to be carrying three oxycodone pills during a pat-down, had THC, oxycodone, fentanyl and norfentanyl in his system at the time, police said.

FORGERY

MANHEIM TWP.: Brian M. Gaskill, 42, of Lancaster, was charged with forgery, identity theft and bad checks after depositing six checks worth $9,000 into his bank account at S&T Bank at 1638 Oregon Pike between June 18 and July 9, police said. The checks were written from a different bank account that Gaskill knew did not belong to him, police said. Gaskill then began making ATM withdrawals against the account, even after the checks returned with insufficient funds, police said.

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Joseph Yacobenas, 78, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after grabbing onto another person’s shoulders and refusing to let go when told to do so in the 100 block of Abbeyville Road at 4:20 p.m. on Oct. 10, police said.

STRANGULATION

MANHEIM TWP.: Edward Harrison Leisey, 29, of Lancaster, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and terroristic threats after punching another person multiple times, then putting his arms around their throat, causing them to lose consciousness, during a domestic dispute at his residence in the 900 block of Olde Hickory Road at 1:05 p.m. on Oct. 11, police said. Leisey told the person he hoped they died as he was strangling them, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified man forcefully ripped four Apple iPhones valued at a combined $3,759.96 from their display cases at a T-Mobile store at 1567 Fruitville Pike and then fled the store with the phones at 3:52 p.m. on Sept. 17, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified woman stole a lunchbox from a Dick’s Sporting Goods store at 1587 Fruitville Pike at 8:01 p.m. on Oct. 2, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified thief stole $500 in cash from a drawer in the 2800 block of Lititz Pike sometime between Oct. 2 and Oct. 8, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: An unidentified thief stole a vehicle’s title and other paperwork from an unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Conestoga Woods Drive sometime during the night of Oct. 11-12, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: An unidentified man stole $30 and a pair of Nike sneakers from a vehicle in the 400 block of North President Avenue around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 13, police said. The man dropped the property and fled the area on foot after he was confronted by the vehicle’s owner, police said.

Manor Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANOR TWP.: Yadian Fernandez Montes de Oca, 30, of Manor Township, was charged with criminal mischief and harassment after exiting his vehicle and pounding on the hood of another vehicle during a road rage incident in the 1200 block of Manor Boulevard at 11:28 a.m. on Aug. 27, police said. The road rage incident began when Fernandez Montes de Oca believed the other driver was tailgating him, police said.

Mount Joy Borough police

STALKING

MOUNT JOY: Jeffrey M. Harnish, 68, of Lititz, was charged with stalking, harassment and three violations of a protection from abuse order after repeatedly attempting to contact a person in a threatening manner between Oct. 8 and Oct. 12, police said.

New Holland police

THEFT

NEW HOLLAND: Zachary Thomas Mewhort, 28, of New Holland, was charged with theft after officers found $175 worth of items in his vehicle in the 300 block of West Main Street that were stolen from a local electrical business at 6:49 p.m. on Oct. 6, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

ASSAULT

PENN TWP.: Jonathan Edward Grissinger, 38, of Manheim, was charged with simple assault after punching a person several times in the stomach and rib cage during an argument in the 500 block of Wood Duck Drive sometime on Oct. 14, police said.

West Earl Township police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

AKRON: Robert Anthony Vargas, 35, of Ephrata, was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstructing administration of law and five summary traffic offenses after fighting officers as they attempted to arrest him during a traffic stop in the 300 block of South 7th Street at 5:43 a.m. on Oct. 12, police said. Vargas was driving a homemade moped bike at the time, police said.

DUI

WEST EARL TWP.: Sarah Patricia Thran, 38, of West Earl Township, was charged drive driving under the influence and four summary traffic violations after crashing into another vehicle in the 1800 block of Newport Road at 10:58 p.m. on Oct. 10, police said. Thran, who was injured in the crash, was believed to be under the influence of alcohol after officers smelled alcohol inside her vehicle, police said.

WEST EARL TWP.: Alan Curtis Wood Sr., 65, of West Earl Township, was charged with driving under the influence and three summary traffic violations after crashing into three other vehicles at Oregon Pike and North Church Street at 8:03 p.m. on Oct. 11, police said. Wood refused to perform a field sobriety test, telling officers to “do what you need to do,” police said.