Columbia Borough police

THEFT

COLUMBIA: Aryton Nicolas Miller, 26, of Columbia, was charged with two counts of theft by unlawful taking after attempting to steal an unlocked, running vehicle in the 400 block of Cherry Street around 11:30 a.m. on May 6, police said. Miller, who was wearing gloves, entered the driver’s side seat and closed the door, then pulled on the door to prevent the vehicle’s owner from opening it, police said.

East Hempfield Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An egg was thrown at a garage door in the 900 block of Indian Springs Drive around 9 p.m. on May 2, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A spare tire, a Samsung Sonar tablet and emergency reflective triangles valued at a combined $2,110 were stolen from the cabin of a tractor-trailer parked at a Lowe’s store at 25 Rohrerstown Road sometime between 5:30 p.m. on April 28 and 4:25 p.m. on April 29, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A package containing an unassembled aluminum shed valued at $700 was stolen from underneath a trailer at Hope City Church at 921 Nissley Road sometime between noon on April 29 and 1 p.m. on April 30, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A catalytic converter valued at $1,500 was stolen from a vehicle belonging to a guest at Comfort Inn & Suites at 543 Champ Boulevard sometime between 9:30 p.m. on April 30 and noon on May 1, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Two young men, possibly juveniles, gathered food and lighters at a Turkey Hill store at 901 Nissley Road and then ran away without paying at 9:51 p.m. on May 1, police said.

Lititz Borough police

ASSAULT

LITITZ: Ryan Keith Musser, 40, of Lititz, was charged with simple assault after assaulting a woman during a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of South Broad Street around 8:40 p.m. on May 5, police said.

Pennsylvania State police

ASSAULT

SALISBURY TWP.: Jesse James Leroy Bills, 26, of Salisbury Township, was charged with strangulation, simple assault, cruelty to animals and harassment after choking a man and pushing him against a wall during a domestic dispute at a residence in the 5500 block of Meadville Road at 11:43 p.m. on May 6, police said. Bills then threw the man’s dog down a flight of stairs before fleeing the residence, causing the dog to limp, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Jayden R. Fernandez, 20, of East Donegal Township, was charged with two counts of child pornography, two counts of criminal use of a communication facility and disseminating photos of child sex acts after he was found with a combined 89 photos and videos of child pornography on his cellphone while at his residence in the first block of Rosewood Lane around 8 a.m. on Feb. 8, 2021, police said.