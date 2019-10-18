East Earl Township police

TERRORISTIC THREATS

EAST EARL TWP.: Victoria J. Baldwin, 19, of New Holland, was charged with making terroristic threats, harassment and criminal conspiracy after she and a juvenile threatened a person in a Snapchat video on Oct. 7, police said.

Ephrata Police

DRUGS, WEAPONS CHARGES

EPHRATA: Scott A. Mease, 48, of Ephrata, was charged with illegal possession of firearms and possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia after police found the drugs and eight firearms during search of his house related to a warrant on Oct. 1 in the 100 block of Washington Avenue, police said.

Manheim Township police

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Yaritzia M. Santiago, 25, and Yareliz M. Santiago, 20, were each charged with harassment after shoving each other during a fight Oct. 3 in the 2000 block of Wabank Road, police said.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

LANCASTER TWP.: Leeann M. Myers, 38, of Lancaster Township, was charged with simple assault after hitting a person with a frying pan and threatening to stab the person with a knife and kill them about 8:40 p.m. Oct. 13 in the 1700 block Saint Paul Circle, police said.

STRANGULATION

EAST PETERSBURG: Alex E. Hernandez, 19, of East Petersburg, was charged with strangulation and simple assault after strangling a person about 3:45 Oct. 14 in the 1900 block Broad Street, police said.

Manor Township police

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Ralph Calvetti, 40 of the 100 block of White Tail Court, was charged with driving under the influence and a motor vehicle code violation after being involved in two crashes in his neighborhood on Sept. 11, police said. His blood alcohol content was over .30%, police said.

Millersville police

DUI

MILLERSVILLE: William G Trimble II, 65, Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest and careless driving after he was stopped for driving on the wrong side of the road Oct. 3 in the first block of Quaker Hills Road, police said.

ROBBERY

MILLERSVILLE: James M. Jacobs, 22, homeless, was charged with robbery, theft, and terroristic threats after he stole $82.57 and six packs of cigarettes Oct. 13 from Turkey Hill on Manor Avenue, police said.

THEFT

MILLERSVILLE: Michael Eugene Root, 37, Ephrata, was charged with 13 counts of theft from motor vehicle, seven counts of loitering and prowling and related charges after stealing items from unlocked vehicles on Hillview Avenue and University Drive between the dates Sept. 5-19 and Kready, Lee and Herr avenues, Hostetter and Quarry drives and East Charlotte Street Oct. 14-15, police said. Among items stolen were: a $2,000 laptop and credit cards that were used, police said. He was arrested Oct. 15 when a resident called police about a person sleeping in his vehicle, police said.

West Lampeter police

DRUG CHARGES

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Jennifer Pine, 35, of Holtwood, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia after she was stopped for a traffic violation about 1:30 a.m. Oct. 12 on Millport Road at Resch Lane, police said.