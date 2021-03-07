Columbia Borough police

DUI

COLUMBIA: Ronald Nesbitt Pyfer Jr., 54, of Columbia, was charged with driving under the influence following an incident on Manor Street at 8:15 p.m. on March 3, police said.

STRANGULATION

COLUMBIA: Derrick Todd Morinchin, 36, of Columbia, was charged with strangulation and criminal mischief following an incident in the 800 block of Houston Street at around 7:24 p.m. on March 4, police said.

East Hempfield police

CRASH

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A vehicle crashed into a Bob Evan’s Restaurant at 3000 Hempland Road at 8:54 a.m. on March 4, police said. A preliminary investigation indicated that the driver may have accidentally pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake, police said. No injuries were reported in the crash, though the restaurant was closed as a result of the incident, police said.

Ephrata police

WANTED PERSON APPREHENDED

EPHRATA: Matthew Zane Rodgers, 58, of Lititz, was apprehended on an outstanding domestic violence warrant at around 11:30 p.m. on March 4 after he was found yelling obscene language, talking to himself and dying his hair in the bathroom of a Turkey Hill in the 3000 block of Rothsville Road, police said. Officers found Rodgers in the store’s parking lot and discovered that he had an outstanding warrant from a previous assault, police said.

Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT

LANCASTER TWP.: Corry Maurice Brooks, 32, of Manchester, was charged with four counts of indirect criminal contempt after repeatedly contacting a protected person in the 300 block of Waterford Court at 8:53 p.m. on March 3, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: David W. Jones, 45, of Dear, Delaware, was charged with driving under the influence after he was pulled over for erratic driving and speeding on Route 222 at Oregon Pike at 9:48 p.m. on Feb. 27, police said.

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Corry Maurice Brooks, 32, of Manchester, was charged with harassment and theft after grabbing another person by their hair and dragging them around a residence in the 300 block of Waterford Court at 5:09 p.m. on Feb. 28, police said. Brooks stole a cell phone valued at $250 and fled the residence before police could arrive after the victim was able to flee to a neighbor’s house, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown thief claiming to be from Microsoft defrauded a person in the 1000 block of Columbia Avenue of $11,000 after claiming they were attempting to fix the person’s computer between March 1-2, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT

EAST PETERSBURG: Jessica Anhthu Williams, 31, of Lancaster, was charged with indirect criminal contempt after placing multiple phone calls to a person she had been precluded from making contact with on Feb. 12, police said.

DRUG POSSESSION

WARWICK TWP.: Tisha M. Haldeman, 38, of Lititz, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after blowing marijuana smoke into the face of an occupant at a residence in the 300 block of Cardinal Drive at 2:01 p.m. on March 4, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

THEFT

MARIETTA: Bradley E. Nesbitt, 34, of Hudson, New York, was charged with deceptive or fraudulent business practices and theft by deception after receiving more than $14,000 for construction supplies for an agreement he had entered into in the 1800 block of Mansion Lane and then failing to complete the job, police said.