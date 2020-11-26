Columbia Borough police

PFA VIOLATION

COLUMBIA: Seth Tyler McKee, 26, of Columbia, was charged with a protection from abuse violation after a 6 p.m. incident Nov. 23 in the 700 block of Plane Street, police reported.

East Lampeter Township police

DUI

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Benito Abreu, 54, of Leola, was charged after a Nov. 23 incident in the first block of Wilson Avenue in which police responded to a disturbance and discovered Abreu had been driving after drinking alcohol, police reported.

Lititz Borough police

THEFT CHARGES

LITITZ: Lisa McCarrigle, 51, of Lititz, was charged after police said took a total of $860 in cash from the Lititz VFW in separate thefts on Nov. 13 and Nov. 19, police reported. McCarrigle was an employee of the Lititz VFW, police said.

Manor Township police

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Kaliya Lusaitis, 23, of Landisville, was charged after a 1:50 a.m. incident Nov. 16 in which police found her asleep in a running vehicle parked at Tobias S. Frogg, 1766 Columbia Ave., police reported. Her blood alcohol content was measured at 0.136%, above the legal limit of 0.08%, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

HARASSMENT

MARIETTA: Shannon Jones, 33, of Mount Joy, was charged after a 6 p.m. incident Nov. 23 in the 700 block of East Market Street during she was arguing with someone, damaged their vehicle, and tried to hit them, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DUI

WARWICK TWP.: Daniel Paul Fackler, 39, of Ephrata, was charged after a Nov. 24 traffic stop on Route 222 during which a breath test indicated his blood alcohol content was 0.177%, above the legal limit of 0.08%, police reported.

RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLES

PENN TWP.: A 2014 Toyota Camry reported stolen in Philadelphia was recovered Nov. 23 at Manheim Auto Auction, police reported. The vehicle’s estimated worth is $12,000, police said.

PENN TWP.: A 2013 Nissan Altima reported stolen in Hanover Township was recovered Nov. 25 at Manheim Auto Auction, police reported. The vehicle’s estimated worth is $12,000, police said.

THEFT CHARGES

WARWICK TWP.: Tracy Mae Wolfe, 50, of Lititz, was charged with stealing $13 worth of whiskey and cheese Oct. 25 from the Sheetz at 701 Furnace Hills Pike, police reported.