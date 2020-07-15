Columbia Borough police

SIMPLE ASSAULT

COLUMBIA: Terone Marquez Brown, 35, of Columbia, was charged with simple assault during an incident July 11 in the 800 block of Blunston St., police said.

HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA: Robert Alan Gainer, 58, of Columbia, was charged with harassment after a person called police and said that Gainer was harassment her about painting her porch at 5:12 p.m. July 8 in the 100 block of South Second St., police said.

East Cocalico Township police

STRANGULATION, ASSAULT, DRUG CHARGES

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Charles E. Reedy III, 34, no address provided, was charged with strangulation, aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest and possession of methamphetamine after he punched a pregnant woman several times in the abdomen, strangled her, bit her ear and threw her across the room by her hair during a domestic dispute July 9 at 6:28 p.m. at the Black Horse Lodge, 2180 Reading Road, police said. A person who tried to intervene received a cut and bite wound to her hand, police said.

East Earl Township police

FORGERY

EAST EARL TWP.: Ramar Cross, 43, of Philadelphia, was charged with forgery and theft by deception after he purchased a vehicle from a Terre Hill Borough resident, and gave the resident “movie money” while paying for the vehicle at a Notary Service in East Earl Township July 6, police said.

Lititz Borough police

LITITZ: Karen L. Garman, 52, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence after she was driving her vehicle, struck a fence and then left the scene without stopping or providing any information at 9:20 p.mm. June 28 in the 700 block of South Cedar St., police said. A witness called 911 and followed Garman’s vehicle until police officers arrived, police said. Garman had a blood alcohol content of 0.224%, police said.

LITITZ: Nathan Benjamin Gaul, 49, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence after he was involved in a hit-and-run crash and police arrived at his residence July 9, police said.

Manor Township police

ATTEMPTED THEFT

MANOR TWP.: Logan Mesteller, 21, no permanent address, was charged with criminal attempt of theft from a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit theft from a motor vehicle after he pulled the door handles of several motor vehicles at 4:37 a.m. July 2 in the 400 block of Greenhedge Drive, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

BURGLARY

EAST PETERSBURG: Carlos Vargas-Zavara, 34, no address provided, was charged with burglary after he attempted to gain entry into a house by pushing a window-mounted air conditioner into the house and then attempted to assault a male occupant at 7:02 a.m. July 8 in the 600 block of Main St., police said.