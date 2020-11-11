EAST COCALICO TWP. POLICE

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Amy L. Coleman, 38, of Mohnton, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of marijuana after a traffic stop on June 22. Police say a chemical sampling revealed a blood alcohol content of 0.22%, nearly three times the legal limit, as well as a presence of marijuana in her system.

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Katherine E. Goetchius, 58, of Ephrata, was charged with DUI following a traffic stop at the parking lot of a Turkey Hill convenience store on North Reading Road in Denver on Oct. 10. A breath sample yielded a blood alcohol content of 0.129% according to police, higher than the legal limit.

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Eric A. Birdsey, 35, of Downingtown, was charged with DUI after Birdsey struck a parked vehicle on the first block of East Church Street on Sept. 27, according to police. A female passenger in his vehicle was injured.

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Nicholas Michael Storlanko, 33, of Lititz, was charged with DUI and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 1300 block of North Reading Road on Sept. 22, police said.

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Kenneth E. Buckalo, 31, of South Amboy, New Jersey, was charged with DUI and speeding following a traffic stop on Oct. 17, police said. Buckalo was driving more than 40 mph on North Reamstown Road, police say, and a test yielded a blood alcohol content of 0.149%.

NEW HOLLAND POLICE

DUI

NEW HOLLAND, Domingo Michael Gonzalez-Cirino, 28, was charged with DUI following a traffic stop in the 100 block of East Conestoga Street. A test later showed Gonzalez-Cirino had a blood alcohol content of 0.166%.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH POLICE

ASSAULT

COLUMBIA: Jody Lynn Stepheney, 49, of Columbia, was charged with simple assault following an incident in the 300 block of North Second Street on Nov. 7, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

COLUMBIA: Michael Lee McCue, 43, of Columbia, was charged with simple assault and criminal mischief following an incident in the 400 block of Poplar Street on Nov. 6, police said.

MANOR TWP. POLICE

DUI

n MANOR TWP.: Joseph Delaney Witherspoon, 35, of Mountville, was charged with DUI, possession of marijuana and other traffic-related infractions following a police call of an accident involving a motorcycle in the 400 block of Union Street on Oct. 24. Witherspoon allegedly had an odor of an alcoholic beverage in his breath, as well as slurring his speech, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANOR TWP.: Damian Morris, 40, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct following a police call of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Stone Mill Road on Nov. 4. Police say Morris engaged in a physical altercation with his girlfriend. In the course of the altercation, Morris flipped a coffee table that struck his girlfriend in the mouth.

MANOR TWP.: Amanda Jean Trout, 25, of Willow Street, was charged with harassment on Nov. 4 after a police investigation determined Trout allegedly sent nude photos of her victim to the victim’s employer in an attempt to discredit her reputation, according to police.

THEFT

MANOR TWP.: Shaun Casagrande, 42, of Lancaster, was charged with theft and forgery following a theft report from Members First Credit Union. Casagrande allegedly withdrew funds from counterfeit checks in August amounting to more than $1,200 in losses to the credit union, according to police. Casagrande failed to repay Members First despite numerous attempts to recover the money, police said.

NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE

DUI

PENN TWP.: Robert James Flory Sr., 74, was charged with DUI following a police response of an accident in the 1000 block of Lancaster Road, police said.

PENN TWP.: Eric Todd Frederick, 53, was charged with DUI and criminal trespass after walking into a residence on the 700 block of Fruitville Pike and stating his motorcycle broke down and he was leaving it in the driveway. The homeowners did not know him nor did they invite him into the home, police said.