Columbia Borough police

DUI

COLUMBIA: Joshua Devine, 35, of Columbia, was charged with driving under the influence at 4:21 a.m. on July 21 in the area of North Second and Bridge streets, police said.

East Hempfield Township police

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EAST HEMPFIELD: Josean Maldonado, 20, no address provided, was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful restraint and stalking after an incident at 8:49 p.m. on Aug. 23 at the Days Inn, 2929 Hempland Road, police said. An arrest warrant has been issued for Maldonado, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 717-898-3103.

Lititz Borough police

DUI

LITITZ: Helen Hogan, 39, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence after she was observed driving without headlights or taillights at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 23 in the 600 block of East Main Street, police said. Hogan had a blood alcohol content of 0.11%, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DUI

WARWICK TWP.: Grace Clare Davis, 20, of Lititz, was charged with general impairment DUI and summary counts of following too closely and minor prohibited from driving with alcohol after she was stopped Aug. 21 in the 800 block of East Newport Road for tailgating a police cruiser, police said.