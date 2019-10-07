Manheim Township police

DUI, RESISTING ARREST

MANHEIM TWP.: Christopher M. Brubaker, 32, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence and resisting arrest after police were called for a man leaving a restaurant and stumbling to his vehicle about 11 p.m. Sept., 28 polices said. Police arrived at Brubaker’s house before he did and watched him park his car in the grass and show other signs of impairment, police said. He tried to walk away from officers and physically resisted, police said, and he refused chemical testing.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Katelyn Jeannie Ritter, 27, of Ephrata, was charged with driving under the influence after police responded to a check on welfare call and found Ritter behind the wheel of a running vehicle in the 1000 block of Skyline Drive July 20, police said. Ritter admitted to smoking marijuana and drinking alcoholic beverages and her blood-alcohol content was 0.22%, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Christopher Nissley, 39, of Manheim, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of paraphernalia after police pulled him over for erratic driving on New Holland and Cameron avenues on Aug. 30, police said. Officers found a hypodermic needle and several glassine baggies when searching his vehicle, police said. Chemical tests showed that Nissley had amphetamine, methamphetamine, morphine, fentanyl and norfentanyl in his blood, officers said.

State police

DUI

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Brianna Jackson, 38, of Collindale, was charged with driving under the influence after police stopped her on Lincoln Highway East about 1:30 a.m. Sept. 21, police said.

THEFT

SADSBURY TWP.: A man stopped his truck on the side of a field and stole the part of a hemp plant about 4:35 p.m. Sept. 30 on Short Road, police said.