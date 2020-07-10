East Cocalico Township police

BURGLARY, ASSAULT

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Oliver Buverger, 26, of Shillington, Pa., was charged with burglary of an occupied structure, simple assault and harassment after he forced his way into a woman’s home, pushed her and then slammed the door on her fingers, possibly breaking three of them, June 27 in the 100 block of Red Maple Court, police said.

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Larry Lee Weaver, 55, of Denver, was charged with driving under the influence and driving under suspension after he rear ended a parked car with his motorcycle June 29 at Zia Maria’s, located at 2350 North Reading Road, police said. Weaver’s blood alcohol content was .222%, police said.

EAST COCALICO TWP.: James C. West, 29, of Ephrata, was charged with driving under the influence after a traffic stop for careless driving June 25 at the intersection of Wabash and North Reading roads, police said. West had a blood alcohol content of .145%, police said.

EAST COCALICO TWP.: John Franchitti, 49, of Levittown, Pa., was charged with driving under the influence after a traffic stop June 6 in the 2600 block of North Reading Road, police said. A blood test showed Franchitti had high levels of marijuana and CNS stimulants in his blood, police said.

STRANGULATION

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Philip B. Raifsnider, 35, of Denver, was charged with strangulation following a domestic dispute in which he grabbed a woman by the throat June 7 in the first block of Heron Drive, police said.

FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE OFFICER

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Matthew H. Meckley, 41, address not provided, was charged after an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop and he fled on his sports bike June 6 at the intersection of Bill Drive and West Swartzville Road, police said. Officers pursued Meckley onto Route 222 until he reached speeds of 120 MPH on his bike, police said.

Manheim Township police

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Jorge R. Tejada-Rivera, 37, of Lancaster, was charged after a domestic dispute in which he shoved another person to the ground June 21 in the 700 block of Skyline Drive, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Sara Rivera-Ortiz, 43, and Marilyn Nixdorf, 53, both of Lancaster, were charged with harassment after they got into a physical fight June 19 in the 100 block of Nassau Road, police said. During the fight, Rivera-Ortiz punched Nixdorf in the face two times, and Nixdorf scratched, poked and pushed River-Ortiz, police said.

DUI

LANCASTER TWP.: Norberto Santiago, 39, of Lancaster, was charged after a traffic stop for following too closely and erratic driving June 18 at the intersection of Columbia and Rider avenues, police said. Santiago had a blood alcohol content of .139%, police said.

RETAIL THEFT, DRUG CHARGES

MANHEIM TWP.: Monica Lee Sanchez, 37, of Lititz, was charged with retail theft and possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia after she took $228.73 worth of merchandise from the Walmart located on Fruitville Pike June 18, police said. When police took Sanchez into custody, they found her in possession of heroin, glassine baggies and a used hypodermic needle, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

MANHEIM TWP.: Ian Anders Eriksson, 24, of Lancaster, was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia after a woman overdosed on Fentanyl in Eriksson’s room at Clarion Inn & Suites along Lititz Pike June 18, police said. Sixty-two baggies of heroin were found in the hotel room, police said. Police also found a hypodermic needle in Eriksson’s sock during a search incident to arrest.

PERSON NOT TO POSSESS FIREARM, DRUG CHARGES

LANCASTER TWP.: Chester Lane Ober IV, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with persons not to possess firearms and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after Pennsylvania State Parole Agents searched his home as part of a home check June 18 in Riverside Ave., police said. Officers located a 9mm handgun, a 12ga shotgun, marijuana, a digital scale and a smoking device, police said. Ober is a convicted felon and is not permitted to possess firearms.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Aaron Jerome Spencer, 38, of Dayton Beach, Fla., and Sonia Garcia, 38, of Beech Mountain, NC., were charged with theft from motor vehicle, access device fraud, theft by deception and criminal conspiracies to commit after police said they conspired to break into a parked vehicle and steal a purse inside May 28 in the 600 block of Granite Run Drive, police said. Spencer and Garcia used credit and debit cards found inside the purse to make several purchases, totaling $1,842.03, police said. Spencer and Garcia confessed after they were both arrested in Chester County June 10, police said.

Mount Joy borough police

SIMPLE ASSAULT, HARASSMENT

MOUNT JOY: Joseph Wendell Smith Jr., 53, of Mount Joy, was charged with simple assault and harassment after he placed a gun in his lap while smiling at a person whom he was told not to harass June 24 in the 300 block of Sassafras Terrace, police said.

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING

MOUNT JOY: Sandra Diane Capehart, 31, of Mount Joy, was charged with theft after she “unlawfully” took control of a 2008 Ford Escape, valued at $1,400, from Sal’s Auto Sales Mount Joy, Inc., at 585 West Main St., June 6 at 9:19 a.m., police said.