Columbia police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

COLUMBIA: Joseph Black, 44, of Columbia, was charged with criminal mischief after an incident at 9:48 p.m. July 30 in the 300 block of Perry Street, police said.

East Cocalico Township police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Bruce D. Snavely, 56, of Ephrata, was charged with driving under the influence after he was stopped for driving 15 miles per hour over the speed limit around 9:28 p.m. on Aug. 4 in the 1400 block of North Reading Road, police said. An officer determined Snavely was impaired and conducted a breath test that indicated that Snavely had a blood alcohol content of 0.11%, police said

Manheim Township police

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Van Bawi Lian, 32, of East Petersburg, was charged with driving under the influence after driving erratically at 9:12 p.m. on Aug. 12 at the intersection of Fruitville Pike and Maple Lane, police said. Lian had a blood alcohol content of 0.171%, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Charles Wickenheiser Jr., 44, of Lititz, was charged with disorderly conduct after he used his vehicle to strike a pedestrian in the leg at 1:54 p.m. on Aug. 8 at the intersection of Kissel Hill Road and Landis Valley Road, police said.

SIMPLE ASSAULT, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANHEIM TWP.: Tanaya Elaine Bair, 24, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault and criminal mischief after she slapped another person in the face, pulled them to the ground by the hair and then kicked them in the head several times at 2:53 p.m. on July 25 in the 1900 block of Oregon Pike, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

INDECENT ASSAULT

MANHEIM TWP.: Leo Clifford, 69, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, was charged with indecent assault Aug. 18 after he propositioned a woman for sex and then grabbed her breast after she declined at 3 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the 2400 block of Butter Road, police said.

New Holland police

DUI

EARL TWP.: Jeffrey Ryan Stauffer, 40, of Honey Brook, was charged with driving under the influence after he was stopped in the 100 block of Eastern School Road on Aug. 12 at 12:34 a.m. for an equipment violation, police said. Stauffer was acting impaired and was unable to complete a field sobriety test, police said. A small amount of methamphetamine was found inside his vehicle, according to police, and Stauffer refused to submit a blood test.

Susquehanna Regional police

DUI

East Donegal TWP.: Derrick Sistrunk, 34, was charged with driving under the influence after police stopped him in the 1100 block of River Road on Aug. 17 at 11:44 p.m., police said. He had an outstanding warrant out of Adams County and was taken to Lancaster County Prison, according to police.

For more Lancaster County police news: