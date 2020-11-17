Manheim Township police

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Jim Hecker, 57, of New Holland, was charged after a crash Sept. 28 on East Roseville Road at Eden Road, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.216%, over two times the legal limit.

Columbia Borough police

HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA: Armando Crispin-Rodriguez, 41, of Columbia, was charged after a 1:39 p.m. incident Nov. 13 in the 200 block of Maple Street, police reported.

Manor Township police

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Pavel Borisov, 27, was charged after a crash Oct. 11 in the 3800 block of Blue Rock Road, where the driver overturned his vehicle. He also was charged with reckless driving, speeding and marijuana possession, police said. He refused breath testing.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

COUNTERFEIT MONEY

WARWICK TWP.: Sometime just after 2 a.m. Nov. 3 a man used a counterfeit $100 bill to make a $5 purchase and then collected the change at the Sheetz at 701 Furnace Hill Pike, police reported. The man was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jacket and a black face mask and drove away afterward in a maroon or dark red Dodge sedan, possibly a Dodge Dart, police said.

DUI

WARWICK TWP.: Enzo Stofela, 20, was charged after an accident Nov. 14 at Route 501 and Newport Road. His blood alcohol content was 0.08%.

RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE

PENN TWP.: A 2018 Honda Civic reported stolen in New York City was recovered Nov. 5 at Manheim Auto Auction, police reported. The vehicle’s estimated worth is $13,300, police said.

THEFT

CLAY TWP.: A trail camera worth an estimated $105 was reported stolen Nov. 8 from the area of Mountain Spring and Kleinfeltersville roads, police reported.