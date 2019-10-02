Columbia police

STOLEN LICENSE PLATE

COLUMBIA: A woman reported on Sept. 30 that her Pennsylvania license plate, ZNC-7530, was stolen. She told police that she sold the vehicle it belonged with and intended to turn the plate in, but hadn't gotten the chance. She also got a bill from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which included a photo of a Toyota Tundra going through an EZ-PASS lane to avoid paying the toll.

TERRORISTIC THREATS, THEFT

COLUMBIA: Kyle James Spicer, 22, of Columbia, was charged with trespassing, making terroristic threats and stalking after an incident about 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 in the 800 block of Houston Street, police said. He was also charged with theft for stealing two candy bars around the same time from a business in the 900 block of Lancaster Avenue, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DUI

LITITZ: Elizabeth Anne Gibson, 44, no address given, was charged Sept. 30 with driving under the influence after police were called to a report of drunkenness in progress at Giant, 1008 Lititz Pike, police said. Gibson was found in a vehicle and had a blood alcohol content of 0.245%, police said.

Pequea Township police

BURGLARY

PEQUEA TWP.: A man broke into Honeysuckle Hill Auto Service, 2060 Millersville Road, about 2:30 a.m. Sept. 30, pried open several locked drawers and went into various rooms but did not appear to steal anything. The burglary was recorded on surveillance. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-945-7546 or online at www.pequeatownshippd.org

DRUG POSSESSION

PEQUEA TWP.: Rebecca Alwine, 45, of Holtwood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after police stopped a vehicle she was a passenger in Sept. 29, police said. Alwine had multiple arrest warrants through York County and was taken to Lancaster County Prison, police said.

West Lampeter Township police

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

DUI

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Kristina M. Martin, 25, of Manheim, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after she was stopped for a traffic violation about 12:19 a.m. Sept. 5 in the 2400 block of Willow Street Pike, police said.

State police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

PROVIDENCE TWP.: A window on Lancaster Pike was damaged, possibly by a BB gun, between Aug. 3 and Sept. 29, causing about $400 damage, police said.

DUI

MOUNT JOY TWP.: Marc Bower, 30, of Dover, was charged with driving under the influence after police stopped him for a traffic violation about 8:35 p.m. Sept. 27, police said.