Lititz police

TERRORISTIC THREATS

LITITZ: Carl Lee Frymyer, 50, of Lititz, was charged with terroristic threats after he threatened a man during a domestic dispute on Aug. 3 at 8:34 p.m., police said.

Mount Joy Borough police

SIMPLE ASSAULT

MOUNT JOY: Matthew Craig Baldwin Sr., 42, of Mount Joy, was charged with simple assault and harassment after he struck a victim multiple times with a shoe, open hand and closed fist, and tried to hit the victim with a wooden coffee table leg, police said. Baldwin was being held at Lancaster County Prison on $10,000 bail.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police

DUI

WARWICK TWP.: Mark Thomas Jacobs, 22, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence after he was found sleeping in the driver’s seat of a car about 3 a.m. Aug. 4, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

DUI

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Robert John Mossman, 27, was charged with DUI and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia after police pulled him over on Route 441 on July 28 and found two open bottles of alcohol in his vehicle, police said. Mossman’s blood alcohol content was 0.145%.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Kevin Omar Martos, 18, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and drug possession after police pulled him over on Musser Road on April 13 and found marijuana and crack cocaine in the vehicle, police said. Lab tests revealed he was under the influence of both drugs during the traffic stop, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Heather Renee Wheeler, 48, was charged with DUI after she was pulled over in the 400 block of Anderson Ferry Road on April 10 for failing to stop at a stop sign, police said. She had slurred speech, glossy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol, according to police, and her blood alcohol content was 0.114%.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

MARIETTA: Steven Busby, 30, was charged with simple assault after he injured a woman’s wrist during a domestic dispute, police said.