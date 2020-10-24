Manheim Township police

DRUG CHARGES

LANCASTER TWP.: Luis A. Lebron-Rodriguez, 28, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of cocaine after a 3:20 p.m. traffic stop Oct. 16 at Elm and Rider avenues, police reported.

THEFT BY DECEPTION

LANCASTER TWP.: Someone in the 1400 block of Atkins Avenue reported being contacted Oct. 21 by someone falsely claiming to be an Amazon customer service representative, a call that ultimately resulted in loss of $3,200 from a bank account, police said.

Columbia Borough police

DUI

COLUMBIA: Thomas Bischof, 50, of York, was charged after a 7 p.m. traffic stop Aug. 23 at Eighth and Walnut Streets, police reported.

MEGAN’S LAW VIOLATION

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

COLUMBIA: Femi Ashley Oginni, 34, unknown address, was charged July 27 with failing to register with state police as required by Megan’s Law, police reported. In 2007, Oginni was convicted of sexual assault of a child between 13 and 15 years old.

THEFT CHARGES

COLUMBIA: Rita Fitchett, 62, of Mountville was charged with after an Oct. 14 incident in which police said she took $221 worth of merchandise from the CVS in the 600 block of Locust Street.

Lititz Borough police

DUI

LITITZ: Eric Wade Lindemuth, 49, of Lititz, was charged after a 10:35 a.m. traffic stop Sept. 2 in the 300 block of East Marion Street, police reported.

Susquehanna Regional police

ASSAULT

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Ashley Byrd, 36, of Marietta, was charged with aggravated assault and related charges after an Oct. 21 incident in which police said she tried to run over a man with her car in the 100 block of West High Street, police reported. The man was struck by the vehicle, but not seriously injured, police said.